Bengals Pushed to Add $81 Million Talent Before Week 1

On Sunday, September 13, the Cincinnati Bengals will begin the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium.

After the Bengals won their first two preseason games, excitement and anticipation for the team’s regular season opener has only increased. The 2026 Bengals will feature a revamped defense, alongside some exciting new weapons for quarterback Joe Burrow.

However, if there is one area of concern offensively, it is the depth of the team’s offensive line. As a result, one analyst linked the Bengals to a former tackle with valuable starting experience.

Cincinnati Bengals Linked to Offensive Lineman

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Cam Robinson as one of the best bargain free agents left before the season. Knox wrote of Robinson: “Offensive tackle Cam Robinson signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Texans last offseason. However, he was traded to Cleveland in-season and didn’t perform particularly well with either franchise.

Pro Football Focus graded Robinson 83rd overall among offensive tackles in 2025.

Due to his performance last season, Robinson can likely be had at a fraction of his 2025 salary. He may also be more valuable as a depth piece than an expected starter.

That said, Robinson does have 114 starts on his resume and is still only 30 years old. He’d be a terrific insurance option for a playoff hopeful with questionable depth at left tackle.”

Knox then listed the Cincinnati Bengals as a potential destination, as he wrote: “Given the importance of protecting Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals should also consider Robinson as a Plan B behind Orlando Brown Jr.”

Robinson, a former second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has played for the Jaguars, Vikings, Texans, and Browns. Robinson has totaled over $81 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.

Case Against Signing Robinson

Meanwhile, StripeHype’s Glenn Adams argued against Cincinnati bringing in the veteran lineman. Adams wrote: “The coaching staff obviously isn’t content with what they have seen from Rivers at guard or Ford at tackle. But if Rivers does not work out on the outside, the Bengals still have options who should get long looks in the third preseason game against a formidable Philadelphia Eagles defense.

In particular, we have already noted that undrafted rookie free agent Corey Robinson II should be in the running for a tackle spot on the roster. However, the Bengals have him listed as a guard, despite his success at tackle at Arkansas, specifically on the left side of the line.

The Bengals are also likely to give extended looks to Javon Foster and rookie sixth-round draft pick Brian Parker II at tackle in the final preseason game before giving Cam Robinson a call.

While everyone rushes to get rid of even more preseason games, coaches and players like Robinson II, Foster, and Parker II must take advantage of every extra rep offered.”

Perhaps Cincinnati could opt against signing Robinson, and reach out if Orlando Brown suffers an injury or struggles. Brown was recently named a loser by FanSided’s Matt Fizgerald following Cincinnati’s preseason opener. Fitzgerald wrote: “Somebody’s gotta lose — and did Brown ever lose on Thursday night in one big moment that, thank goodness, didn’t prove too costly.

Brown let an undrafted rookie who had 2.5 sacks at Rutgers last year, Eric O’Neill, absolutely smoke him around the edge on a key third down. Burrow unloaded an incompletion/half throwaway to Tight End in Name Only Mike Gesicki just before O’Neill blew up Joe Shiesty’s upper body/shoulder area and sent him to the canvas.”