Bengals Pushed to Add Former Rams $87 Million Starter

The Cincinnati Bengals addressed most of the major concerns the team had heading into the offseason.

The biggest issue last season was their defense, as they allowed the third-most points in the NFL, which led to the team having its worst record since 2020 despite having a top-10 scoring offense.

The Bengals had an aggressive offseason in which they signed Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen to contracts that could be worth up to $120 million combined. Additionally, the team pulled off a blockbuster trade as they exchanged their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

However, the two remaining concerns for the Bengals are their starting linebackers and their swing tackle.. Now, entering Week 1, a new option has surfaced.

Cincinnati Bengals Linked to Offensive Lineman

Offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, who has started games for the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, was released days before the season by the Washington Commanders.

Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling noted that Humphries may be an option for Cincinnati. Roling wrote: “The regular season might be here, but the Cincinnati Bengals won’t stop looking at outside options…

A former first-round pick in 2015, Humphries was at one point potentially on his way to being a primary backup in Washington, if not starter. The Commanders just released the 32-year-old Humphries just days before the season, perhaps attempting to shift him to the practice squad at a later date after some salary-guarantee manipulation.

The Bengals had previously cut Cody Ford well before final cuts, ending with Javon Foster and a slew of younger interior guys as backups on the final roster before claiming tackle Myles Hinton on waivers.

If the Bengals prefer a more veteran option with plenty of experience, though, Humphries is a new option available on the market.”

Humphries has appeared in 108 games during his 10-year NFL career. He has totaled over $87 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.

Cincinnati Bengals Swing Tackle

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has not committed to one player as the team’s primary backup offensive lineman and swing tackle.

The Bengals head coach previously said of the position, “We’re still competing there. Guys have shown reasons why they should do it. But I won’t stand here and say this is exactly how it’s going to unfold for us. I can let them compete every week for the rest of the season.

Sometimes when you know, you know. Ok, this guy has just really been consistent for us and there’s no conversation about this.’ But I think right now, let’s just keep taking it with every practice we’ve got and if guys show that they’ve gotten up to speed and can do it, I’m all for however it shakes out.”

If Humphries does not return to the Commanders, Humphries could become an option for the Bengals after Week 1. If a team waits until Week 2, veterans are only entitled to a 25% guarantee of their full-season salary if they are later released, or they are paid on a week-to-week basis.