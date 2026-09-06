Bengals Running Back Named Underrated 2027 Free Agent

Going into the 2026 season, if there’s one thing that the Cincinnati Bengals have, it’s plenty of weapons on offense. Because of that, running back Chase Brown can often be overlooked.

Still, Brown can be a vital part of the offense for the Bengals. The question is for how long that’s going to be the case. He’s set to become a free agent in 2027.

Looking ahead to that, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com shared his Top 25 ranking of upcoming free agents. Wide receivers like Puka Nacua and George Pickens headlined the list, but Brown cracked it, too, coming in at No. 18 and being noted for how “underrated” he is.

“A three-down threat, Brown is underrated as a receiver and in escaping tight spaces,” Rosenthal wrote. “He’s a complete back who could have a James Cook-like trajectory.”

It’s high praise for Brown. It’s also the kind of praise that is going to give Bengals fans some pause if he were to walk in free agency, which is always a possibility.

What Chase Brown Has Done for the Cincinnati Bengals

A Canadian native, Chase Brown was overlooked coming out of high school and landed at Western Michigan. He’d only spend one year there, though, before transferring to Illinois. That’s where he would go on to become a star, even earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2022.

Brown was never a sure thing for the NFL. So, he slipped into the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, when the Bengals finally landed him.

It was a slow start for Brown, too. His rookie season was severely hampered by a hamstring injury, and he would enter 2024 as the second running back option for the Bengals. That is, until he earned the starting job in Week 6.

Brown finished that 2024 season with 990 yards and 7 touchdowns, to go along with 54 receptions for 360 yards and 4 touchdowns, in 16 games with 10 starts. He then followed that up in 2025 as the team’s primary starting running back, starting all 17 games. He finished with 1,019 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also had an impressive 69 receptions for 437 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Those 2025 numbers came in a season that quarterback Joe Burrow largely missed. The hope for the Bengals, obviously, is that he’ll stay healthy. That should make the passing attack much more formidable and open up even more opportunities for Brown to succeed in the rushing game as he heads for free agency.

Bengals DB DJ Turner Is Also a Top 2027 Free Agent

Chase Brown wasn’t the only Bengals player noted as being a top 2027 free agent. Defensive back DJ Turner also made the list, a little bit higher at No. 14 overall.

“Based on 2025 tape, Turner was a top-10 NFL cornerback. Maintaining that level at a volatile position could lead to a franchise tag in Cincinnati,” Rosenthal wrote.

Turner has been with the Bengals since 2023 when they used a second round pick on him. Since then, he’s developed into one of the better cover corners in the entire NFL. That saw him have 18 PBUs in 2025 while snagging 2 interceptions.

What’s interesting is the idea that the Bengals could use the franchise tag on Turner. Corners around the NFL are currently getting record-setting contracts, which means that it could be costly if they can’t work out a contract extension.