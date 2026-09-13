Bengals Rookie Draws NFL’s Attention Before Buccaneers Game

Cincinnati Bengals seventh-round draft pick Landon Robinson arrived in style for his NFL regular-season debut.

“Landon Robinson with arguably the best pregame outfit,” WCPO’s Noelle Blumel posted on X on September 13, including a clip of the defensive lineman as he entered Paycor Stadium through the players’ tunnel.

“The Navy alum suited up in Service Dress as he arrives for his first NFL game.”

“.@Bengals rookie and former @NavyFB DL Landon Robinson came suited in his full service dress for his first game in the league,” the NFL’s social media team posted on X, including Blumel’s clip.

“Shout out Landon Robinson for staying true,” The Athletic’s Paul Dehner posted in reaction. “This is awesome.”

ESPN’s Field Yates posted, “Landon Robinson rules.”

“Love this,” added Bengals Talk’s Jay Morrison.

“This is awesome brother @LandonRobinson,” former NFL defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko said in a quoted post on X, including an American flag emoji.

Bengals & Brews posted, “That is awesome [saluting emoji].”

“Aura level = Max [eyes and anchor emojis],” WCPO’s Caleb Noe posted.

Bengals’ Landon Robinson Gets Unfortunate Update After Strong Entrance

However, the Bengals made their final calls for game day inactives and Robinson made the list, prompting one fan to say, “You can’t leave this man off the field today.”

Robinson was the 226th overall pick fo the 2026 draft, and the Bengals made far more surprising former draft picks (see: Shemar Stewart) inactive for Week 1. They also have new additions Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen in the starting lineup.

“No one is going to overtake Lawrence or Allen for the starting jobs, but spots on the second and third groups of the depth chart are wide open on the interior of the defensive line. Robinson has simply outplayed the other guys at his position so far, and the Bengals should be seriously considering keeping a high-upside player like Robinson on the roster heading into Week 1,” Roundtable Sports’ Austin Bass wrote in August, before the DT secured a roster spot.

“He’s also been seen helping out on the other side of the ball, specifically in goal-line situations as a fullback. Similar to how the Bengals used Domata Peko years ago in their jumbo formations in short-yardage situations, Robinson can be a polarizing blocker for Chase Brown or Samaje Perine.”

Still, it is a letdown after Robinson commanded attention in such a grand fashion.

His next opportunity to get into game action will come in Week 2, when the Bengals take on the Houston Texans in Cincinnati’s road opener.