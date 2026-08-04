Bengals Rookie Put on Notice During Training Camp

Expectations are high for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2026. After an offseason that saw the team land three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence in a blockbuster trade, alongside significant free agent signings, Joe Burrow declared the team’s roster to be the best he’s had since joining the team.

After three consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance, that aggressiveness by the team’s decision-makers was exactly what the Bengals needed. However, a franchise can’t operate with only the upcoming season in mind. As a result, Cincinnati will also need production out of their 2026 rookie draft class. However, one intriguing rookie has been put on notice ahead of training camp.

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Put on Notice

Unfortunately, the team’s high expectations also carry significant weight. The Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff and front office are expected to put together a team that can contend in 2026. That makes life difficult for some of the team’s rookies. If they are not ready to contribute immediately, playing time may be scarce for them.

Not only that, but some of the team’s later selections will have to battle to secure a roster spot on a talented team such as the Bengals are. That led Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling to leave seventh-round rookie Jack Endries off the team’s projected 53-man roster.

Regarding that decision, Roling wrote:

“Jack Endries is a mildly hyped tight end draft pick by the Bengals this year who could lose out on the numbers game. Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample aren’t going anywhere. If Erick All can stay healthy, he might just top the depth chart, too. Endries would have to somehow prove he’s more capable than long-time pro Tanner Hudson for the fourth spot, provided the team doesn’t somehow make room for five.”

Jack Endries Roster Possibilities

Roling is not the first Bengals analyst to question whether Endries will make the team’s roster. A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran discussed his roster possibilities and said, “I’m really struggling to rationalize whether or not the Bengals keep four or five tight ends right now.

Because if they keep five, I think that’s the best chance for Jack Endries, the rookie seventh round pick out of Texas, to make the team. But if they keep four, it’s probably gonna be between him and Tanner Hudson.

And this is the scenario in which I think the Bengals could move on from Tanner Hudson.

It’s not a scenario I think the Bengals would want to envision, because they like him so much, and they just trust him so much whenever he’s thrusted onto the field for opportunity. Joe Burrow really likes him, and he really counts on him be- just to just step in immediately without, like any sort of warmup and just shake off the rust.

But I praised the Bengals drafting Endries in the seventh round, and I think if he gets a fair shot in the preseason, I think he’s gonna impress.”

Unfortunately for the Bengals, Endries could be claimed off waivers if the team tries to place him on their practice squad. After the 2026 NFL Draft, he was viewed as one of the best value selections by Cincinnati. He was the 221st selection in the draft; however, he was ranked by The Ringer’s Todd McShay the No. 159 overall prospect and No. 11 tight end.

Now, the rookie tight end must have a strong training camp in order to ensure his place with the Bengals.