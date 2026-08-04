Bengals Rookie Turning Heads Early in Training Camp

Cincinnati Bengals training camp has officially kicked off and after the first week of practices, the team is beginning to take shape.

The 2026 season comes with very high expectations, after the Bengals underwent a roster makeover led by aggressive free agent signings and a blockbuster trade for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

Additionally, one of the more under-the-radar storylines for the Bengals is how they replace All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who left the team via free agency. The team will hope that one of those potential replacements comes from Cashius Howell, who was Cincinnati’s first player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Fortunately, early reports on the rookie appear positive.

Cashius Howell Turning Heads in New Role

Regarding some of the high’s of the first week of training camp, Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling listed the rookie class. Roling wrote: “Early signs say the Bengals have a draft class of hits on their hands. Cashius Howell, their first pick this year, keeps getting interesting looks in pass coverage in addition to his pass-rushing stuff.”

Howell expanding his arsenal is a nice step in his early development. His pass-rushing skills are the biggest reason he was ranked by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah as the 28th best prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Jeremiah wrote of Howell: “As a pass rusher, he wins in a variety of ways. He can win early with speed, rush with power or use his instincts to counter when OTs overset outside. He plays with a nice blend of violence and awareness. Against the run, he can roll his hips and utilize leverage to set the edge. He has the burst to knife through to make plays behind the line of scrimmage and he chases with outstanding effort on the back side. I know he lacks prototypical measurements, but a smart team will set that aside and add an energetic force off the edge.”

Now, the Bengals are focusing on making him a more complete player, as they are trying to focus on Howell playing in coverage as well.

Cashius Howell’s Remarks

When asked about his comfort level and the process of learning to drop into pass coverage, Howell told reporters, “That’s something I am trying to work on to get more comfortable with. My primary thing is rushing the passer and playing on the line of scrimmage, but that is something I am trying to actively work on and actively make sure I’m getting better at day by day.”

Regarding this new development in Cincinnati’s defense, Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling wrote: “The Bengals want to be a multiple defense. Coordinator Al Golden feels like he has the personnel to make it happen now, fluidly swapping between 4-3, 3-4 and other varied looks based on opponent and scenario.

If it goes well, opposing offenses will have a tougher time prepping to play the Bengals and on a snap-to-snap basis. And if it does, hindsight will show that fans didn’t need to worry because the edge defenders weren’t getting more typical usage during training camp.”