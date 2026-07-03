Bengals, Saints Get Compelling Trade Pitch Involving Alvin Kamara

The Cincinnati Bengals made it clear this offseason that they are all in on being a Super Bowl contender in the 2026 NFL season. Cincinnati made several moves to improve its defense and ensure that it’s not a weak spot this upcoming campaign.

In free agency, the Bengals signed Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen, and Bryan Cook. Moreover, Cincinnati also traded for Dexter Lawrence II to further improve the defense.

Nonetheless, should the Bengals make a move to improve a major question mark in their offense, their running game? In a July 2 article, Austen Bundy issued a trade pitch that would see Cincinnati land New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

In this hypothetical trade, Bundy has the Bengals sending a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 conditional sixth-round pick to the Saints while Cincinnati receives Kamara and cash considerations.

“[Kamara would] be a formidable backup as the second half of a one-two punch with [Travis] Etienne but his value ahead of his contract’s expiration next spring will never be higher,” Bundy wrote.

“Kamara shouldn’t prevent a move to a better-suited contender like Cincinnati either. His veteran experience would come in handy in the Bengals locker room and it’s unlikely he’d ever turn down an opportunity to take handoffs from Burrow.

“Cincinnati can easily negotiate a deal in which it only loses a pair of draft picks, not even from the same year. A 2027 fifth-rounder and a 2028 sixth should get the job done, especially considering New Orleans would have the incentive to retain a portion of Kamara’s salary this season.”

Does Alvin Kamara Make Sense for the Bengals?

Last season with the Saints, Kamara played 457 total snaps, leading a 51.7 overall PFF grade. Furthermore, he carried the ball 131 times for 471 rushing yards and one touchdown while averaging 3.6 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 19 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Kamara caught 33 passes on 39 targets for 186 receiving yards. Moreover, Bundy noted why the veteran running back would make sense for the Bengals, who are in a win-now window.

“The former Tennessee product would give Burrow an additional safety valve out of the backfield and provide Brown with much-needed rest in short-down situations,” Bundy added in his article. “His red zone presence would be critical, especially in a loaded backfield scenario where he would draw a commitment from a linebacker or DB.”

Alvin Kamara Would Compliment Cincinnati’s Passing Game

Bundy notes that with the Bengals putting all their chips on the table, the team shouldn’t stop at the moves they made this offseason. Kamara would be a veteran that Cincinnati can lean on in their running game to complement the pass attack.

“Cincinnati needs to invest in its offense while Burrow’s window is still open,” Bundy wrote. “Taylor could be on his last chance and who knows how much longer the stars will tolerate the struggle to return to the AFC title game, let alone the Super Bowl. Acquiring Kamara demonstrates the willingness to go all in rather than take a slow approach to a retool.”