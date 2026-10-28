Bengals Urged to Pursue All-Pro Offensive Weapon

The Cincinnati Bengals are sitting at 5-2 and in the thick of a tight AFC North division battle. With the Philadelphia Eagles losing at home on Monday Night Football to drop to 2-5, they have become potential sellers. The name to keep an eye on for the Bengals if the Eagles want to make a trade is Saquon Barkley, according to Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports.

Pereles noted that the team showed they are all-in on winning right now, as shown by their trade for Dexter Lawrence. The addition of Barkley would continue with this theme.

“The Bengals made a blockbuster move for Dexter Lawrence this year despite concerns about his age and productivity, and it has been hugely successful so far,” wrote Pereles. “Barkley could be a similar spark, especially with defenses devoting so much attention to Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.”

Last week, Bill Barnwell of ESPN suggested the trade price for Barkley would be a third-round pick.

“Trading a third-round pick for nearly two years of Barkley at a total cost of about $17 million would be a pretty reasonable bet,” wrote Barnwell when discussing his trade cost and contract status.

This would be a smart addition if the team was going for it this year. The cost is not unreasonable.

Cincinnati Bengals Should Trade Philadelphia Eagles for Saquon Barkley

Right now, the Bengals offense is one of the better units in the NFL. However, they are led by their passing attack with a modest rushing offense. According to RBSDM.com, the Bengals rank sixth in Expected Points Added per Play and sixth in Success Rate.

That is because they rank sixth in expected points added on pass attempts and third in success rate when throwing the ball. Meanwhile, they are 14th in rushing expected points and they are 11th in success rate when they run the ball.

It is good, but if they could have a rushing attack in line with their passing game, they would have the best offense in the NFL. This would give them a real run at the Super Bowl.

Saquon Barkley is Having a Disappointing Season

One of the big issues centering on Barkley is that he has dealt with the injury bug for the first time since signing with the Eagles. Barkley missed Week 6 with a hamstring injury and tried to come back for Week 7. However, he played in just nine snaps. Barkley noted that his hamstring was fine, but his back is an issue now.

“I just gotta find a way to get healthy,” Barkley said after the game. “It’s annoying, but that’s what I’m dealing with so far in the season.”

After 2,005 yards in 2024, Barkley only rushed for 1,140 in 2025. He has 244 yards in five games this season. So, on paper, Barkley looks like a big upgrade. However, the 2026 version of Barkley might not be as important an addition as it looks.

Still, if the Bengals make an addition on offense, it will likely be a running back. There are few bigger additions the team could make.