Bengals Reunite With Former Starter 1 Day After Ravens Win

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit to obtain a 35-13 win over their AFC North division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, at M&T Bank Stadium.

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined, Sunday’s game felt like a must-win for Cincinnati in what is proving to be a tight AFC North. Despite the first-half scare, the Bengals earned an important win to improve to 4-2 as they are in third place in the division.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All suffered a knee injury during the game. Early signs do not appear to be promising regarding All’s injury, which was likely a factor in Cincinnati re-signing a tight end who spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals Reunite With Tight End

WLTW’s Charlie Clifford posted on X: “Bengals are signing tight end Cam Grandy off the Vikings practice squad to their 53 man roster, a league source tells @WLWT

Grandy played a role in Cincinnati in 2024 & 2025 and is now back.”

In two previous seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Grandy appeared in 13 games and started seven. Grandy registered seven receptions for 35 receiving yards in his 13 games with the Bengals.

Grandy joined Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He did not make the team’s active roster originally, but remained on the practice squad. Coincidentally, Grandy joined Cincinnati’s active roster after Erick All suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2024. Hopefully, All’s injury is not as serious this time around as it was in 2024.

In 2025, Grandy earned a roster spot and appeared in five games, primarily playing as an in-line tight end.

With veteran tight end Tanner Hudson already expected to miss the remainder of the season and now All’s injury, it appeared a reunion made sense for Cincinnati.

Bengals vs. Ravens

Grandy will join a Bengals team that is coming off back-to-back wins and with some momentum after an impressive second-half performance in Baltimore.

Regarding the team’s second half dominance, Bengals on SI’s James Rapien wrote: “The Bengals dominated the second half. Burrow took over on offense and the defense shut down Huntley, Derrick Henry and the Ravens’ defense.

Burrow led a 9-play, 66-yard touchdown drive to start the third quarter. He found Mike Gesicki in the corner of the end zone to make it 13-7.

That was the first of 5-straight touchdowns for a Bengals offense that played its best ball of the season.

Burrow completed 16-of-18 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the second half. Joe Flacco finished the game at quarterback.

Burrow has thrown for four touchdowns in back-to-back games.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of the team’s second half after the game, “[In the] second half. The first half was about third downs. We did a poor job on both sides of the ball on third down. We didn’t convert more than, like, a third-and-1. I think Ja’Marr [Chase] caught one early, but we didn’t convert on the three main drives we had. Defensively, I don’t know what the stats were in the first half, but I know they converted [almost] every one of them. Now, we did a good job limiting them to some field goals on two of those drives, which was key. But we just never really got in a rhythm. And [during] halftime, we came in here and took a deep breath. I thought guys really handled themselves well, and we came out and scored five straight touchdowns in the second half.”

Cincinnati will face off against the 1-6 Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium next week.