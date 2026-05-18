Bengals Could Cut Ties With $8 Million Talent Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

The Cincinnati Bengals primarily focused on improving their defense this offseason. Despite their poor record in 2025, the Bengals offense remained a top-10 scoring unit, even with star quarterback Joe Burrow missing most of the season with turf toe.

However, despite their star-studded offensive personnel, the Bengals did make some important additions to aid Joe Burrow. After using their first two selections on defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft, Cincinnati selected four offensive playmakers.

Now, one of those selections has put another Bengals player’s status in doubt.

Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Named Cut Candidate

Bleacher Report’s Mo Moton listed who he believed was the best player on each roster that may still be cut ahead of the 2026 season. For the Cincinnati Bengals, Moton named veteran tight end Tanner Hudson,whose one-year, $1.3 million contract would push his career earnings past $8 million, according to Spotrac.

Moton wrote:

“In recent years, Tanner Hudson filled in gaps for injured Cincinnati Bengals tight ends Mike Gesicki and Erick All Jr. Yet he’s seen a decline in his offensive snap counts since 2023.

If Gesicki and All are healthy entering the regular season, Hudson will likely battle rookie seventh-rounder Jack Endries for a roster spot.”

In three seasons with the Bengals, Hudson has totaled 77 receptions for 674 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Aside from his decline in snap counts, perhaps Hudson’s roster spot could be in jeopardy after one of Cincinnati’s draft picks.

Cincinnati Bengals Draft Picks

Despite re-signing Hudson and Mike Gesicki this offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals also drafted tight end Jack Endries, who was seen as a value selection in the seventh round. Endries was the 221st selection in the draft; however, he was ranked by The Ringer’s Todd McShay the No. 159 overall prospect and No. 11 tight end.

Endries also appears highly motivated to prove NFL teams wrong for letting him slide in the draft, as he said, “Every team that passed on me or took a different guy, I’m definitely going to go out there with a little more hatred towards them and punishment out there, so I’m just going to try and do my best to beat those teams.”

I had some rage in me, like, playing like little league baseball. Strike out, you might throw the bat or something,” Endries added. “So it’s always been there, just competitive and hate losing and, I don’t like losing to anyone.”

Regarding Endries, Todd McShay wrote:

“Endries is a versatile, movement-based tight end whose value lies in his alignment flexibility, reliable hands, and vertical and YAC capability. His early production at Cal indicated that he was a potential breakout player, but a reduced role at Texas capped his statistical ceiling and left some projection questions about usage-dependent impact.

As a receiver, he wins because of his feel, speed, and efficiency rather than his elite separation quickness. Endries shows a strong understanding of spacing and timing, particularly in zone and play-action concepts, where he can sell routes and uncover cleanly. He’s not especially sudden in and out of breaks and lacks the size to consistently overpower defenders, but he compensates with savvy stem work and subtle push-offs to create throwing windows.”