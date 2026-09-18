Bengals Eyeing History-Making Former Texans Quarterback Amid Joe Burrow News

The Cincinnati Bengals, barring some unforeseen unfortunate setback, will have Joe Burrow on the field in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. Nevertheless, Bengals head coach Zac Talyor has a “contingency” plan in place.

“Zac says elevating Josh Johnson as a contingency is a possibility,” Bengals Talk’s Jay Morrison reported on X on September 18.

Johnson, 40, holds the NFL record for 14 different organizations on his resume history.

The Bengals will turn to Joe Flacco if something were to prevent Burrow from preventing Burrow from playing for finishing the contest. Still, Johnson could be no more than two hits away from seeing the field against one of his former teams, the Texans.

Joe Burrow Expected to Face Texans After Good News

Morrison also noted that Taylor said that Burrow practiced in full on Friday, a notable upgrade from his back-to-back limited sessions to start the week due to what the QB framed as minor tightness in his back.

“Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow practiced in full today. ‘He feels good,’” The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. posted on X.

“All systems go, it seems, for Burrow.”

“In case there were any questions after his back tightness this week, Joe Burrow will start Sunday vs. Texans,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones posted in reaction to Dehner’s post on the situation around the star passer.

Burrow made it clear early in the week that he would play, barring undergoing a surprise surgical procedure.

The news was not as clean for the Bengals defense as it was on Burrow, though.

Bengals’ Defense Gets Mixed Injury News

In addition to his update on Burrow, Taylor also provided some clarity on Bengals defenders B.J. Hill and Shemar Stewart. The latter, at least, is expected to play on Sunday on the road against the 0-1 Texans.

“Zac says we’ll see on B.J.,” Morrison reported in a separate post, also noting, “Shemar Stewart is ready to go.

The Bengals will look to put the Texans in an 0-2 hole while moving to 2-0 themselves.

That would go a long way for Burrow and the Bengals as they look to snap their playoff drought. It is at three seasons and counting. Houston will be looking to bounceback after losing against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. That is despite putting up 31 points offensively.

The good news is that, in addition to Nico Collins, the Texans could also be without starting right guard Ed Ingram and third defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday.

All three missed multiple practices this week, including the final session on Friday.