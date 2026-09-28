Bengals Deliver More Bad News About Rookie Draft Pick After Call-Out

The Cincinnati Bengals will be short-handed at receiver in Week 4 following the latest update on rookie fourth-round draft pick Colbie Young from head coach Zac Taylor.

“I think Colby will miss this week. We’ll gather more information to see how long that is. He’s the only one right now I’d rule out for this week. Everybody else, we’ll see where they’re at on Wednesday,” Taylor told reporters on September 28.

“We’ll gather more information. Hopeful that it’s not going to be [long-term].”

Young suffered the injury during the first quarter of the Bengals’ 30-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Weeek 3.

“We’ll see on Wednesday, where he’s at,” Taylor said when asked if Young could practice this week, including safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger in his response. “I think, just gather more information on how these guys feel. And we’ll see where they’re at on Wednesday.”

Wednesday, of course, is the Bengals’ first day of practice in Week 4.

They are preparing to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home, and are already set to be without Andrei Iosivas.

This also comes amid questions about the Bengals’ first-round pick in 2025, Shemar Stewart, whose lack of involvement drew attention following the game and for Taylor as he addressed the media on Monday.

Zac Taylor Gets Honest About Shemar Stewart After Colbie Young Update

The Bengals’ update on Young is one thing, but Taylor and the coaching staff’s handling of Stewart, the 17th overall selection in 2025, drew attention after the game.

“Shemar Stewart did not play a single snap today vs. the Steelers,” Gridiron Grading said in a post on X on September 27, adding that the Bengals or any team “can’t be getting zero impact from last year’s first round pick.”

Taylor addressed the situation on Monday.

“We’ve got a really good defensive end group, and all four of those guys played–I thought they played well. There’s going to be moments we get Shemar more involved. Yesterday just didn’t work out that way,” Taylor said, noting Stewart has only logged nine practices since returning from injury less than one month ago. “Happy with him. He’s got a great effort, a great attitude.

“There will be moments we’re able to get him more plays. There’ll be times where, maybe, goes from a small number to 25, 30 [plays]. Just never know.

Taylor said that Stewart has has a “good attitude” and they plan to work him into the mix. As true as that may be, given how thin the Bengals are at wide receiver without Iosivas and, now, Young, voluntarily thinning depth at other key positions–and with blue-chip players–is risky.