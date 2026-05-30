Bengals WR Tee Higgins Announces Exciting News as 2026 NFL Season Nears

Despite all the talk revolving around the Cincinnati Bengals defense and its new acquisitions that will hopefully result in a much-improved unit, the team still runs through their offense and its explosive playmakers.

Fortunately, unlike years past, the Bengals do not appear to be in contract negotiations with the team’s receivers, which will allow them to be full participants during training camp. And now, as a result, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tee Higgins has shared some news that should excite Bengals fans.

Tee Higgins Mentoring Cincinnati Bengals Rookie

While speaking with Cincinnati Bengals senior writer Geoff Hobson, Higgins shared that he was planning on embracing his role as a mentor to fourth-round rookie wide receiver Colbie Young. Higgins told Hobson, “Him (Colbie Young) being able to watch me growing up and then for me being on this team, and being able to teach him a few things like it was with A.J. (Green).

Hobson noted that A.J. Green, who is a current nominee to enter the Bengals Ring of Honor, had previously mentored Higgins when he was entering the NFL.

Regarding what tips he’s giving Young, Higgins said, “He’s a big receiver like me. Just little tips on breaking down and driving your hips and stuff like that can go a long way,” says Higgins, who knows so much of it is natural talent. “Getting your hips lower. Not taking too many steps and in out of your cuts.”

Higgins added of Young, “I see a lot of me in him. From my rookie year for sure. He’s quiet. That’s how I was. Quiet guy, but he speaks when he needs to. He’s got raw talent … He’s got all the tools … Good hands. He’s a really good route runner. Just a few things that I see. What he can work on. I saw that in myself when I was his age.”

Regarding Higgins mentoring Young, Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling wrote:

“We’ll see if Young can turn the mentorship into something while he adapts to the pros, helping him get on the field at a decent clip.

But it’s no easy task in Cincinnati. Third wideout Andrei Iosivas, while coming off a down year, still has droves more experience in the offense and pros as a whole. Other wideouts like Charlie Jones specialize in special teams, but the competition for base offense snaps runs deep.

Still, the Bengals saw something in Young, which says something about his chances, considering how tough the depth chart is compared to most teams.”

Bengals Rookie Wide Receiver

It’s not hard to see what the Bengals saw in Young. Despite being seen as a reach by draft analysts, Young possesses a rare skillset with his athleticism and size.

Regarding Young, NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein wrote:

“Young’s athletic traits, play strength and ball skills stand out, but missed games have limited his production. Teams will need to examine his 2024 arrest and suspension. On tape, he uses his size, muscle and catch radius to beat cornerbacks in tight quarters and above the rim. His speed and separation are average, so he’ll likely see a higher number of contested battles. His route-running needs work, but he’s a nightmare for cornerbacks to bring down after the catch. Young has talent to work with and — provided teams are comfortable after their character evaluation — has a chance to be more productive in the pros.”