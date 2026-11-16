Bengals Coach Gives Tee Higgins Injury Update

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins appeared to be dealing with a knee injury in the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did not catch a single pass in the second half and was limited after halftime. Higgins was fully healthy coming into the game, but limped to the locker room before halftime with what appears to be a knee injury.

Head coach Zac Taylor noted that the injury was not serious and they wanted to rest him due to the team leading 24-3 at the half.

“Tee, we were just really managing as the game got to where it got,” said Taylor. “I just was— we were putting in some other receivers,” said Taylor in his post game press conference.

Earlier in the quarter, Cris Collinsworth noted that Higgins got up a bit slow and had a limp in his step. After the Bengals capped off a scoring drive to take a 24-3 lead into halftime, Higgins went straight into the locker room before the rest of the team.

Higgins had five catches for 66 yards when the Bengals went into the half. He had a 12-yard reception the play before Joe Burrow hit Dohntae Meyers for a 15-yard touchdown before the half.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Has Knee Injury

Higgins is a former second-round pick, going 33rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Now in his seventh NFL season, Higgins is on pace for his best year. He is averaging 94.8 yards per game. He averaged 66.7 yards per game in his NFL career, and his career-high before the season was 77.9 yards per game.

Higgins has 758 yards through the first eight weeks. He had 846 yards through 15 games last season. Higgins has always been the number two behind Ja’Marr Chase and has only made one Pro Bowl. However, this year he is on pace to make his second Pro Bowl and a potential All-Pro if he continues at this rate.

Bengals Manage Higgins in Second Half

The Bengals’ passing attack continued to soar in the second half, but Higgins was hardly involved. He did play, but did not get any targets after halftime.

The Bengals scored early in the third quarter to go up 31-1. With that type of lead and Higgins being less than 100%, the team decided not to play him in the fourth quarter. They benched all of their starters shortly after.

Taylor does not expect the injury to be serious. He should be in the lineup when Bengals play the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 11.