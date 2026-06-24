Bengals Urged to Pursue New Tactic Heading Into Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals have had limited problems offensively and there’s no doubt the talent they already have.

What if someone told you that the Bengals could be even better if they played Joe Burrow under center a bit more?

“The Bengals were 31st in under-center percentage and 30th in play action with quarterback Joe Burrow producing one explosive play in the latter category over the last three seasons,” Josh Alper wrote in an NBC Sports article. “Burrow was seeing more time in those situations during the team’s OTAs and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said the team will continue to look for ways to make better use of those looks.”

Dan Pitcher Thinking of Placing Burrow Under Center

The Cincinnati Bengals have made news regarding the moves they have made defensively, and the leadership Joe Burrow has displayed.

Talent-wise, they still have one of the most dynamic duos in the NFL.

In 2025, the Bengals signed Ja’Maar Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative long-term contracts with Chase signing a four-year $161 million extension and Higgins signing a four-year, $115 million deal, being the highest paid wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Chase is coming off a vintage 2025 season where he was named First Team All-Pro, hauling in 125 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. Tee Higgins had 59 catches for 846 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 15 games.

There’s pressure on these two to perform, but there’s also pressure on Joe Burrow to stay healthy. However, a healthy Joe Burrow and a good under center scheme should open up things for the elite duo.

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher recently made comments on being an explosive offense.

“If you are looking at, ‘How are we going to be a really explosive offense?’ the data would suggest you got to have a component of your offense that allows you to get under center and attack the defense.” Pitcher said in an Athletic.com article. “Truthfully, yeah, I believe in what those numbers say, and we are going to have to explore that part of our offense.”

Bengals Have as Much Talent as They’ve Ever Had

To take pressure off of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, drafting Colbie Young could serve as crucial for Cincy.

Colbie Young has been a name that has stood out during this offseason. Young ran a 4.49 at the NFL draft combine. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher recently stated he believes Young can help the team in a great way.

“I think he’s going to fight and battle,” Pitcher said in the ESPN article. “He’s a young player, but there are things that I think he can do quickly and help us.”

The Bengals have been itching to get back to contender status after a rough three years. Maybe placing Joe Burrow under center could be the smartest move they make. To keep defenses off-balanced, things could work out for the offense.

Joe Burrow wants pressure to be on the Bengals to perform. The quarterback says he loves it.

“Put pressure on guys,” Burrow said Wednesday. “I love it. I thrive in it. We’ll find out who else does. I know we have the kind of people who want to be in that spot. I want everybody talking about the Bengals. I want everybody talking about what I’m saying in my press conferences.”