Bengals Could Part Ways With $7.8 Million Talent Before 2026 NFL Season

The 2025 season was a disappointing one for the Cincinnati Bengals. Their 6-11 record marked the team’s worst since 2020, which was Joe Burrow’s rookie season.

While injuries were certainly a big factor in the team’s record, as Burrow missed most of the season, the team’s primary issue was their defense. They allowed the third-most points in the NFL as they struggled to contain the run with poor defensive line and linebacker play.

As a result, the team completely overhauled their defensive line. They traded for run-stopping specialist three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, and signed Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe in free agency. Additionally, the team added Cashius Howell with their first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.

After those moves, Cincinnati could potentially look to part ways with some of last season’s members of their defensive line. An NFL analyst has now predicted the team cutting ties with a former second-round pick.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Second Round Pick Could be Traded Before NFL Season

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton listed a player each NFL team should consider trading before the season. For the Cincinnati Bengals, Moton named defensive lineman Kris Jenkins.

Moton wrote:

“The Cincinnati Bengals added two notable veteran defensive tackles, signing Jonathan Allen and acquiring Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants.

B.J. Hill is in the second year of his deal. According to Over the Cap, he received $2 million in guaranteed money on the fifth day of the current league year.

With an established veteran trio on the interior of the Bengals’ defensive line, the coaching staff may find it difficult to get younger players like Kris Jenkins Jr. on the field.

Jenkins had some bright spots in two seasons, logging 67 tackles (five for loss) and 4.5 sacks in 29 contests, but he may be fourth on the depth chart with the team’s new additions.

At only 24, Jenkins could draw trade interest from teams looking for high-upside players to fill needs before final roster cuts.”

Jenkins had previously been named a potential cut candidate by FanSided’s Matt Fitzgerald who wrote:

“Jenkins has been a giant nothing burger for the most part across his two NFL seasons. While he’s a decent run defender, the man has no pass rush juice to speak of. Jenkins is in real jeopardy of not making the Bengals’ final 53-man roster.”

Kris Jenkins’ 2025 Season

After starting nine games as a rookie in 2024, Jenkins saw his role reduced last season as he started only four games for the Bengals. Jenkins finished the 2025 season with only 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and 36 total tackles.

Jenkins particularly struggled as a pass rusher last season, as he ranked 131st out of 134 interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. He did have a slightly above average grade in run defense, as he ranked 48th among interior defensive linemen.

Despite his disappointing tenure since being drafted in the second round, SBNation’s Dale Altman believes Jenkins will stick with the team as he wrote:

“Jenkins is entering his third season in the league. This is a make-or-break type of year for him. While he could potentially be moved if the right trade offer came their way, I think Jenkins sticks with the team.”