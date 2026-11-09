Bengals Get Clear Trade Deadline Message on Colts’ Jonathan Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ offense was clicking overseas in their 34-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 8 at the Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain. Moreover, it was the Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow, and Ja’Marr Chase show for Cincinnati.

Higgins recorded five receptions on six targets for 32 yards and two touchdowns, while Chase registered 10 receptions on 12 targets for 155 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Burrow went 24-for-29 on his pass attempts for 271 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 140.1. Nonetheless, one aspect that the Bengals are lacking is a go-to guy in their run game.

As a result, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky is urging Cincinnati to make an aggressive move for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

“If I were Cincinnati, I’d be calling Indy today,” Orlovsky said during a No. 9 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “What does it take to get Jonathan Taylor? I firmly am in that camp right now because you can’t cover him one-on-one because [Mike] Gesicki owns the middle of the field. Ja’Marr was on one [against the Falcons on Nov. 8].

“I love the way that they move Ja’Marr around. They don’t just put him in one spot. They move him all over the place. But if this team added Jonathan Taylor, then I think I would swing to, ‘Yep, they can play their style and go win the whole thing.'”

Insider Gives Latest on Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Situation

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the latest regarding Taylor and whether the Colts have gone past the stage of not being able to put the genie back in the bottle and have the running back stay.

“Jonathan Taylor is a really interesting one because they could try to put the genie back in the bottle and delay that until the offseason to try to trade him,” Schefter said during a Nov. 9 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“But there’s been so much discussion, and there have been teams that expressed interest, but it has not been the offer that the Colts wanted… The Giants offered a second-round pick and a player. I don’t know who the player was, but it was a second-round pick and a player for Jonathan Taylor, and they said no.”

Bengals Aren’t Only Team Being Urged to Trade for Jonathan Taylor

The Bengals aren’t the only team being urged to get aggressive and make a move for Taylor. SNY’s Connor Hughes believes the New York Giants should go all in and give up their first-round pick next year to beat out teams to land the Colts star.

“Although nothing is imminent, the Colts right now really want that first-round pick, and the Giants are deciding whether or not they want to offer their 2027 first-round pick or try to put together a package of other selections,” Hughes said in a Nov. 8 video after the Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.

“I think we’re getting to the point where the Giants should offer that first. They should do whatever they can to get Jonathan Taylor because this is a team that, for whatever reason, just finds ways to win football games.”