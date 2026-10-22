Bengals Trade Pitch Secures $80 Million Eagles Super Bowl Champion

The Cincinnati Bengals have a clear need, and the timing of their need–before the 2026 trade deadline–aligns with significant uncertainty about Saquon Barkley’s future.

He led the league in rushing two years ago but was less effective in 2025.

According to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on October 22, the question is whether or not Barkley will “be on the Eagles in 2027? And if not, would Roseman consider trading his star RB in lieu of losing him for nothing as a cap casualty next offseason?

“I wouldn’t fault the Eagles for holding on to Barkley, but Roseman won’t hesitate to be aggressive if the right deal is out there.”

This Heavy Sports trade pitch follows Barnwell’s suggestion for the Minnesota Vikings.

Bengals get:

Saquon Barkley

Eagles get:

2027 third-round pick (conditional)

The Bengals have their full allotment of draft picks and future cap space. That is in addition to their current offensive firepower they could integrate the 2024 Super Bowl champion into.

Barnwell cited the 5-0 Vikings as arguably the team best positioned to benefit form adding Barkley before the trade deadline. However, there is also a strong push for the Bengals to add a back with Barkley’s diverse skill set.

Saquon Barkley Trade Could Solve Bengals’ Need

NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice listed “bell-cow back” as the Bengals’ biggest need as the 2026 trade deadline (November 10) approaches. That is why Barkley would be a fit.

His suggestion follows a reduction in Chase Brown’s usage before the Week 6 bye.

“Unfortunately, he’s [Brown] been one of the most inefficient RB1s in the league this year, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry with bottom-tier figures in the advanced metrics and only one touchdown to his name. Now he’s even ceding carries to Samaje Perine, a 10th-year vet who’s the epitome of solid third-down back,” Filice wrote on October 22, citing Joe Mixon’s impact on their 2021 Super Bowl run.

“Joe Burrow undoubtedly likes to do things his way, and the quarterback raised eyebrows when he said Cincy should ‘throw it more’ following a 22-17 loss to Jacksonville that saw him attempt 54 passes, but the Bengals need to give Mr. Brrr some balance if this team wants to do real damage in January.”

Saquon Barkley Comes With Red Flags

Barkley is a former first-round pick, taken No. 2 overall by the New York Giants in 2018. He has been used as such during his career. He has 1,862 carries for 8,538 yards and 55 touchdowns, adding another 2,659 yards and 16 TDs on 362 receptions.

Barkley has shown signs of wear that could make any potential suitors leery of trading for him.

“He has been in and out of the lineup in 2026 because of injuries and turns 30 in February,” Barnwell wrote in addition to noting Barkley’s diminished impact in 2025. “He’s not likely to carry Philadelphia very far over the rest of the 2026 season, given that the line is missing multiple starters and the Eagles won’t have their starting quarterback the rest of the way.”

There is also a financial aspect to consider. The Eagles face the possibility of a retool year following the season-ending injury to Jalen Hurts.

“Barkley is owed $16 million next year, $2.5 million of which is fully guaranteed,” Barnwell wrote, arguing it is a reasonable price but adding, “I’m not sure the Eagles as constructed in 2027 are going to be in position to get the most out of his talents in the way they were in 2024.”

Barkley is signed through 2028 with $80.2 million in career earnings, per Over The Cap.

His two-year, $41.2 million extension yet to kick in, and it is fair to wonder what kind of contractual changes would follow any trade.