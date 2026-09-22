Ex-Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson Shares True Feelings After Ravens Loss

The season could not have gotten off to a better start for the Cincinnati Bengals. For the second consecutive season, the Bengals have gotten off to a 2-0 start. Unlike last season, the team’s championship expectations remain, and for good reason, as they have impressed during their two victories.

Last year, Cincinnati’s defense proved to be among the worst units in the NFL. That led to a major roster makeover this season with the hope that the team’s defense could at the very least be average. Through two weeks, the defense has been way better than advertised as they led the team to victory against the Houston Texans.

As a result, Cincinnati is the lone undefeated team in the AFC North. Now, former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro defender Trey Hendrickson has shared his thoughts on his new team after the Ravens lost their Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Edge Rusher Trey Hendrickson Shares Feelings After Ravens Loss

Despite the Cincinnati Bengals undergoing an infusion of talent on defense, they also lost All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. While his departure was expected, after years of contract talks that seemingly went nowhere, his going to the division rival Baltimore Ravens was likely the worst-case scenario for Bengals fans.

However, it is hard to be upset about any offseason moves after Cincinnati’s start to the season. Meanwhile, Week 2 was not as favorable for Hendrickson, as he said of their defense’s struggles after the Ravens lost to the team that drafted him, “Yes, that is something that we are going to have addressed. You know, it is rush and coverage together. When we had good coverage, sometimes our rush was not there, and sometimes when our rush was good, the coverage was not there. So, playing as a unit is something we need to figure out — what our ‘2026 Ravens identity’ is moving forward. Like I said, [it’s a] win-loss league, you take it on the chin and move on.”

Hendrickson also said, “We have a lot to correct on defense and [we are] looking forward to next week.”

Even though Hendrickson stated that the team is yet to find an identity on defense, he did record his first sack as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati Bengals Defense

With the Bengals, Hendrickson registered 61 total sacks during his five-year tenure. He was a Pro Bowl selection four times and was selected as a first-team All-Pro during the 2024 season. And yet, Cincinnati’s defense does not appear to be missing the Pro Bowl pass rusher.

ESPN’s Ben Baby wrote of Cincinnati’s defense after Week 2: “For the past couple of seasons, Cincinnati’s defense was far off the pace for a would-be championship contender. What happened at Reliant Stadium on Sunday showed that is no longer the case…

According to ESPN Research, Cincinnati allowed its fewest points in a road game since 2015, when the Bengals surrendered three points in a Week 3 win against the Cleveland Browns…

The Bengals produced 27 quarterback pressures, their most since ESPN began tracking that category in 2009. And defensive coordinator Al Golden didn’t need to bring extra defenders to do that. Cincinnati blitzed on only 16.4% of Houston’s dropbacks.”