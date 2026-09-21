NFL Could Punish Bengals Player After Win Over Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals went into Houston and downed the host Texans 20-6 in Week 2, but cornerback DJ Turner could draw unwanted attention. During the fourth quarter, Turner drew a flag for a facemask on Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne.

Facemask calls are one of several fineable offenses in the league.

Per the NFL, facemask fines can reach $11,941 for first-time offenses and $17,911 for second-time offenses.

Turner can appeal the fine, if he is fined, and he could see it reduced or rescinded. However, the evidence was clear in real-time as Wayne whipped to the ground. The Texans failed to capitalize on the infraction, turning the ball over on downs.

Turner was not the only player flagged for a fineable offense during the contest.

He was the only Bengals player, though, potentially giving him a dubious honor as the team moves to 2-0 on the still-young 2026 season.

DJ Turner Could Break Seal for Bengals

Turner’s would be Bengals’ first fine of the 2026 regular season, but not the first one for the team in 2026. Defensive end Shaka Heyward was fined $5,972 for a hip-drop tackle during this past preseason.

Turner finished the win with 5 total tackles and 2 pass breakups.

According to Pro Football Focus, Turner allowed four receptions on seven targets for 40 yards against the Texans.

Just because Turner was the only Bengals player called of a fineable offense does not clear his teammates, or even him, from being docked for infractions that did not get called during their showdown with the Texans on Sunday.

The NFL often doles out discipline that way.

The league also levies fines at its discretion, which means that they could decide not to fine Tuner at all.

This is a big season for Turner. The No. 60 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Turner is in the final year of his rookie contract, and he is due for a raise. Because he is not a first-round pick, the Bengals do not have the benefit of a fifth-year option.

Turner, who turns 26 in November, is a bargain now.

That will change soon, though, putting the ball in the Bengals’ court on the former Michigan Wolverines standout.

Texans Could Get Bad News

Two Texans players–left guard Keylan Rutledge and tight end Foster Moreau–are also on fine watch with Turner following the Bengals.

Moreau could face the effects of the NFL’s emphasis on player safety following an illegal use of the helmet call. That could run him $23,882 for a first-time infraction and as much as $47,762 for second-time offenses.

Rutledge was called for unnecessary roughness.

He delivered an open-handed blow to the facemask of Bengals defensive tackle TJ Slaton. Slaton goaded Rutledge into the act by putting his finger in the rookie’s face and pushing him.

Slaton was not flagged, and his actions were not a strike of any kind. But the NFL could take note that he was the instigator in the interaction and let that factor into their decision on whether to fine Rutledge or not.

Up next, Turner and the Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3.