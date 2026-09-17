Former Bengals 48-Game Starter Joins Packers Before Jets Game

Former Cincinnati Bengals starter Cordell Volson has landed with a 2025 NFC playoff team, the Green Bay Packers, ahead of their Week 2 tilt against the New York Jets.

“The Packers on Thursday signed guard Cordell Volson to the practice squad, where they had one opening. He was on the practice field with his new teammates after a successful workout,” On SI’s Bill Huber wrote on September 17.

“During his three seasons with the Bengals, all 3,178 regular-season snaps came at left guard. He didn’t get appreciably better during his time in Cincinnati, though, with five sacks and 38 pressures allowed as a rookie, five sacks and 38 pressures allowed in 2023 and six sacks and 43 pressures allowed in 2024, when his eight penalties matched his total from the previous two seasons.”

Huber’s report beat the Packers’ official announcement.

“He’s a young, experienced blocker who might be able to help. The other guards on the practice squad, Dillon Wade and Josh Gesky, are undrafted free agents.”

Donovan Jennings and Jacob Monk had 1 start combined before the Packers’ Week 1 loss.

Ex-Bengals OL Cordell Volson Joins Packers After Injury Setback

News of the Packers’ interest in Volson circulated on Wednesday following his official workout appearing on the NFL’s transaction wire.

“Per the @NFL transaction wire, the #Packers worked out ex-#Bengals and ex-#Titans guard Cordell Volson,” ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde reported on X on September 16. “A 2022 4th-round pick, he started 48 games in three years in CIN at left guard. Missed all of last year with a shoulder injury. TEN signed him but cut him at the end of camp.”

The Bengals selected Volson with the 136th pick in the 2022 draft cycle. He logged 73 snaps at right guard for the Titans during the 2026 preseason. The Packers went 9-7-1 last season, earning a Wild Card berth before falling to their NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears.

There will be no revenge games this season, barring a Super Bowl run from both teams.

The Bengals and Packers do not face one another during the 2026 regular season, so Volson will have to keep waiting if he has any designs on facing his former team and head coach, Zac Taylor.