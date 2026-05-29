Explaining Why Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Missed Voluntary OTAs

There is a ton of excitement surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals this season. So, it’s hard for fans not to be frustrated and a little bit concerned that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is not currently at the team’s voluntary OTAs.

That concern may be unfounded, though. Chris Roling of USA Today’s Bengals Wire explained why.

“Not much to see here,” Roling wrote. “It’s a departure from the norm for Chase (and Higgins, really), but not unheard of around the NFL. Wideouts, as specialists, tend to train in their specific area away from teams at times, especially after a few years in the league.

Roling isn’t alone in that reporting. Charlie Clifford of WLWT also reported that his absence has more to do with a new offseason training plan than any potential frustration with the Bengals.

In what looks to be a vital season for the Bengals, they’ll need Chase at his best. In all five of his NFL seasons, Chase has been a Pro Bowl selection. He’s also coming off his second-straight All-Pro season. Though his numbers were down across the board from his otherworldly 2024, they were still elite in 2025, with 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Shared a Cryptic Post

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase recently took to social media. There, he shared a fairly cryptic post, which turned some heads. In particular, given his current situation, missing OTAs.

“Can’t be mad when already knew what you was walking into,” Chase wrote, along with a shrugging emoji.

There was some debate about what he could be referencing. If it’s the Bengals, then there’s an issue. However, no reporting seems to indicate there’s any issue between the two sides.

One potential option ended up being Trey Hendrickson. His former teammate left for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, and at the time, Joe Burrow had recently shared his own eyebrow-raising comments on the departure.

Why the 2026 Season is so Important to the Bengals

There is no doubt that with the excitement around the Bengals in 2026 comes plenty of pressure. That, in large part, stems from the lack of success that Cincinnati has had in recent seasons, missing the playoffs for three-straight years.

Along with that have come concerns that Joe Burrow isn’t happy in Cincinnati. He may then, with another bad year, want to get away from the Bengals and hit the reset button with a new franchise, triggering a complete rebuild.

On top of that, the Bengals seem to be in a legitimately good position. Every other team in the AFC North has a new coaching staff and, therefore, some questions to navigate. Meanwhile, there’s no doubt that the Bengals upgraded their defense this offseason, bringing in Dexter Lawrence. Those moves have led to plenty of praise from Burrow in their own right.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said. He’d even go on to say he thinks this team is capable of winning the Super Bowl.

So, it’s now a pretty common pick to have the Bengals making the playoffs and even going on a run in the AFC. Those expectations are going to lead to an increase in pressure, particularly if they fail to live up to them once again.