Ex-Bengals Wide Receiver Joins Division Rival Before Week 3

After two weeks of the NFL season, injuries have begun taking a toll on rosters. While the Cincinnati Bengals have been fortunate to avoid any major injuries through two weeks, the team has already had injury scares.

Perhaps the latest one occurred with quarterback Joe Burrow, who entered Week 2 with a questionable designation. While Burrow was active and started Week 2 without any setbacks, the team elevated third-string quarterback Josh Johnson off their practice squad in case things went awry on Sunday.

Similarly, the Baltimore Ravens, who have had injuries at the wide receiver position, headlined by Zay Flowers’ hamstring injury, have now added a former Bengals wide receiver to their practice squad in a move that should improve their depth at an injured position.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Joins Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens announced they had signed former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Shedrick Jackson to the team’s practice squad.

Ryan Mink wrote on Ravens.com: “Jackson has played in 10 NFL games between stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. He made four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown last season with the Raiders.

Jackson has mostly played on special teams, and he’s made two NFL tackles.

He was originally undrafted out of Auburn in 2023 and spent most of his previous three years in the NFL on the practice squad.

The Ravens now have three wide receivers on their practice squad with Jackson joining Xavier Guillory and Gage Larvadain. Baltimore’s top wide receiver, Zay Flowers, is dealing with a hamstring injury, and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) is on injured reserve.”

Jackson appeared in five games for the Bengals during the 2023 season. He did not register a catch and was targeted only once.

Jackson’s Bengals Tenure

As Mink mentioned, Jackson spent most of his time on the team’s practice squad. He was elevated after Charlie Jones went on injured reserve.

After making five appearances in 2023, the Bengals re-signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract; however, he failed to make the team’s 53-man roster in 2024. Jackson then returned to the team’s practice squad, but was released during the season. The wide receiver then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he was part of the team until being released prior to the 2026 season.

When the Bengals signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Damian Parsons wrote for the Draft Network: “Shedrick Jackson checks the boxes as a height and weight receiver prospect. He is well-portioned with a rocked-up frame. He uses his frame to his advantage versus smaller cornerbacks. His toughness shows as he works for yards after the catch. He has good play strength and contact balance after the catch.”