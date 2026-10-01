Bengals Rethink Roster Shake-Up After Bad News on 1,800-Yard Playmaker

The Cincinnati Bengals are going through some transition at wide receiver, including doubling back on Ke’Shawn Williams.

“Bengals are adding WR Ke’Shawn Williams back to their practice squad, a league source tells @WLWT,” NBC 5’s Charlie Clifford reported in a post on X on September 30, leading a slew of notes on the transaction, including from the team.

ESPN 1530’s Mike Petraglia posted even more context.

“Williams, a second-year player, spent the first three games of this season on Cincinnati’s active roster,” Petraglia said. “He played in one game for the Bengals and was inactive for two contests. After his muffed punt on Sunday, he was waived by the Bengals Tuesday and cleared waivers today. The Bengals practice squad now sits at the max of 16.”

Williams, 24, has more rushing attempts and yards (two carries for 10 yards) than receptions (one catch for 5 yards).

However, the Bengals’ change of heart was, obviously, not their original plan. That fell through, leaving them to double back for Williams, despite his role in their 30-27 loss on the road against the Steelers in Week 3.

Bengals Re-Sign Ke’Shawn Williams After Missing Out on Charlie Jones

Williams’ quick turnaround with the Bengals comes after the New York Giants outmaneuvered Cincinnati for Charlie Jones on Tuesday.

Jones, who has over 1,800 all-purpose yards in his career, was the Bengals’ Plan A.

“On the timing of WR/KR Charlie Jones’ promotion to the Giants’ active roster, told the Bengals were interested in bringing him back after cutting Ke’shawn Williams, who had a costly muffed punt Sunday,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported on X on September 30.

“Jones came to New York confident he’d get an opportunity sooner than later, and it comes now in Week 4.

Jones, 28 in October, was a fourth-round pick, taken 131st overall in 2023 by the Bengals.

He has eight grabs for 69 yards and a pair of rushing attempts for 13 yards. But his true selling point is his reliability as a returner. Jones had a pair of fumbles during the 2024 season, but he did not fumble once in 2025.

Williams, meanwhile, fumbled twice as a member of the Steelers in 2025, giving him one more than Jones in half as many years of NFL service.