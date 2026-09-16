Russell Wilson Doubles Down on Joe Burrow Bengals Trade Prediction

Russell Wilson toned down his rhetoric on Cincinnati Bengals star and fellow Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow. Only slightly, though.

Wilson still believes the Bengals QB will demand a trade if this season goes awry.

Wilson caused a stir after suggesting in his debut as a CBS Sports studio analyst that he believes Burrow will demand a trade from the Bengals. He did not completely back off the idea, but he did provide a little more substance.

Wilson–a former Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants starter–noted that he is “from Cincinnati” and was “born in Christ Hospital”

“I made a comment about Joe Burrow. Everybody started freaking out, in a good way,” Wilson told Kyle Long on “Set Hut” on September 15. “It’s just what I feel. I feel like Joe is–he’s a rock star. He’s a baller, he’s a guy who wants to win, he’s a competitor. This guy went to LSU. He’s not afraid to transfer. He went from, what, Ohio State to LSU, and one of the best decisions of his life was he left. Now, do I think that he should leave the Cincinnati Bengals?

“I don’t necessarily want him to leave Cincinnati, because he’s got two of the most dynamic receivers to, maybe, ever play. And so, the question is, does Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, do they get tired of losing? They got to figure it out, because they have so much talent there.”

Wilson continued, “You got to remember a few years ago, they were in the Super Bowl, right? So, they’re not that far away. The key, though, is this: Joe Burrow’s gotta stay healthy. And it’s on the organization to protect him, so he can stay healthy. Because when this guy’s on the field, I mean, look at these stats [in Week 1]: it was 25 of 35, 254 yards. Threw a touchdown. He’ll throw more. He’ll throw, probably, 45 this year, knowing Joe Burrow, my guy. And I just think that he wants to win. He’s a competitor. He wants to be an all-time great, and I think he has that talent.”

Russell Wilson Predicted Joe Burrow Demands Trade From Bengals

Despite his efforts, there was a clear difference in what Wilson said on Tuesday and just two days prior, even if his underlying point remained the same.

“I’ve loved Joe’s mentality this offseason,” Wilson said on “NFL Today+” on September 13, citing their crossing paths. “Just his presence and how focused he was, and he just seems like he really wants to compete. I think he’s tired of losing; he said that a few times. He’s really focused on making sure that this is that special year. And listen, if it doesn’t go well in Cincinnati this year, just saying–I’m just telling you right now–I’m telling you right now, if it doesn’t go well in Cincinnati this year, Joe Burrow’s gone.”

Wilson does not believe Burrow desires a trade at this point. However, he then launched into how many teams would be chomping at the bit to acquire the former No. 1 overall pick. Wilson noted Chase and Higgins’ presence then, too.

However, he pointed to a revamped defense featuring Dexter Lawrence as another key.

Burrow is under contract with the Bengals through 2029 on a five-year, $275 million contract. It would indeed take a demand for the Bengals to move him.