Bengals Announce Bad News About 6-Foot-4, 218-Pound Wide Receiver

The Cincinnati Bengals, already thin at the position, are likely to be without another wide receiver–this time Colbie Young–for the rest of the day against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Young is officially “doubtful,” per The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.

“Bengals WR Colbie Young has a knee injury,” Dehner posted on X in reporting the news on September 27. “Bengals WR corps already down Andrei Iosivas (IR, thumb) takes another hit. Even more falls onto Dohnte Meyers now.”

That followed the official update from the team, painting a grim picture of the Bengals’ outlook beyond stars Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins that got worse in the third quarter.

The Bengals officially ruled Young out just ahead of the mid-point in Q3.

Young has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 27, 2026

Young is a rookie fourth-round pick, taken 140th overall in the 2026 draft by the Bengals.

Bengals Rookie Colbie Young Doubtful to Return vs Steelers

“Young’s athletic traits, play strength and ball skills stand out, but missed games have limited his production. Teams will need to examine his 2024 arrest and suspension,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft.

“He uses his size, muscle and catch radius to beat cornerbacks in tight quarters and above the rim. His speed and separation are average, so he’ll likely see a higher number of contested battles. His route-running needs work, but he’s a nightmare for cornerbacks to bring down after the catch. Young has talent to work with and — provided teams are comfortable after their character evaluation — has a chance to be more productive in the pros.”

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Young played in each of the Bengals’ first two games this season, but recorded his first reception in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals did not elevate either of Jordan Moore or Noah Thomas to the game day roster for Week 4.

The Bengals also have Ke’Shawn Williams, who they made active for the game amid their previous injuries at the position.

Cincinnati will now try to get their third straight win of the season without Young.