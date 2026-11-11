Bengals Coach Forced to Explain Failed Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals attempted to and failed to trade for defensive end Arnold Ebikete at the NFL trade deadline. It appeared as though General Manager Duke Tobin made a blunder that almost cost the team an additional third-round pick in the trade. So, they backed out. Head coach Zac Taylor answered for Tobin on the Wednesday after the trade deadline, despite saying that he was uncomfortable speaking for his General Manager.

“Obviously we tried something yesterday,” stated Taylor when asked how he felt about the edge rusher depth. “Duke was very explicit with me when he came and spoke to me of how he wanted this portrayed. I’m not comfortable doing it, but I’m going to do what he asked.”

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Taylor noted that he is not involved in trade discussions and does not like talking about player business. However, Tobin was unavailable to the media, so Taylor had to take it on.

Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor Explains Botched Arnold Ebiketie Trade

Taylor explained what the Bengals GM told him to tell the media.

“We did make an effort to kind of put some depth in there in place of Cassius (Howell),” said Taylor, noting that the Howell injury had to do with the trade. “As we got into it, obviously it was going to be a little more costly than we initially anticipated. So he’s really apologetic about it and wants to make clear Philly was a great trade partner. It was on our end, and that’s just the way things go.”

This is a really bad look for the Bengals almost any way you break it down. They did not understand a rule that would have cost them compensatory value and had to back out on the Eagles. Then, they had to have their head coach speak for their General Manager.

Taylor Defends GM Discussing Botched Trade

Taylor noted that despite the botched trade, the team is still standing behind the front office and the players they have.

“But certainly have a ton of confidence in our front office and how they do things,” added Taylor. “They’ve given us the players that have allowed us to be 6-2 right now and playing at such a high level. So we’ll put that behind us and move forward and just get excited for this game on Sunday in our locker rooms in a great place right now.”

Tobin has been with the Bengals since 1999. Despite calls to fire him, the Bengals are not in a position to do so. However, they are the only team among the top contenders not to add a name at the deadline.

The Kansas City Chiefs added Josh Downs. The Buffalo Bills added Amani Hooker, and the Denver Broncos added Daiyan Henley. Then, the Jacksonville Jaguars went all in with three moves. The Bengals sitting it out is not a good look. Despite trying to add to the room, Taylor said the team is happy with the room. They play the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the division in Week 10.