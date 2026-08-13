Bengals HC Zac Taylor Put on Notice Before ‘Make-or-Break’ Season

Expectations are high for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2026 NFL season. Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow said it’s the best team he’s been a part of since joining the NFL, and that includes two teams that made deep postseason runs.

However, with expectations comes pressure. The Bengals have not made the postseason in three seasons, and patience is running out. After an aggressive offseason that saw the team bring in a crop of talented players, results must follow. If not, one key member of the Bengals could be on his way out.

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Put on Notice

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski named five head coaches who are on the hot seat and entering a “make-or-break” season. Among them was Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Sobleski wrote:

“Bengals owner Mike Brown has historically allowed coaches to finish their contracts before making a final decision, as he did with Taylor’s predecessor, Marvin Lewis. Another failed attempt to make the postseason, though, should test Brown’s patience.

Two specific issues have held Cincinnati back in recent years: injuries to quarterback Joe Burrow and atrocious defensive play. Even with Burrow dinged, the Bengals could have won far more games had the defense been capable of playing complementary football.

This offseason, the Bengals took a serious step toward improving last year’s 31st-ranked defense. Most significantly, Cincinnati acquired one of the game’s top nose tackles, Dexter Lawrence, in exchange for this year’s 10th overall draft pick.

The Bengals added the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Cashius Howell, in the second round. Veterans Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe joined the Bengals’ front as free-agent signings.

Along the back end, safety Bryan Cook, who was born in Cincinnati and played for the Cincinnati Bearcats at the collegiate level, will bring a more physical presence after inking a three-year deal. Third-round rookie Tacario Davis also brings impressive size and length to the cornerback room.

Taylor may have a little more leeway than most, but the excuses are running out if Cincinnati isn’t more successful this fall.”

Zac Taylor on Hot Seat

Regarding the team’s expectations and Taylor being on the hot seat, Bengals on SI’s Zach Pressnell wrote: “The Bengals have had plenty of excuses for the failures of the last few seasons. Their defense has been historically bad over the last few seasons. Joe Burrow has struggled with injuries. But this offseason, the Bengals did everything they could to build a contending roster, and the pressure is being turned up on the franchise and the coaching staff.”

Presnell then added: “Taylor is out of excuses with the Bengals. As long as Burrow stays healthy this season, there’s no reason the Bengals can’t contend for the division title, the AFC Championship, and a Super Bowl title. With additions like Lawrence and Boye Mafe over the offseason, it’s clear that the front office is all in to win.

They need Taylor to put all the pieces together in order to get them back to where they want to be.”

Since taking over the Bengals in 2019, Taylor has a 52-63-1 record; however, the team has gone 5-2 in the playoffs with him at the helm.