The Cincinnati Bengals were subject to scrutiny in a lot of ways when the team stood pat at the NFL trade deadline. After their dominating Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, they took claim to first place in the AFC North. Zac Taylor had a message for fans and media who thought that the team should have made a move.

“I mean, maybe nobody believes me, but I feel like we have a really good team,” said Taylor after the game. “The locker room’s really confident in what we got. Our coaches and front office are really confident in what we’ve got, and so I feel really good about who we’ve got out there right now.”

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There are some questions as to how confident the front office is in what the team has. However, Taylor has never wavered in his confidence in the team, and he was never concerned with the trade deadline.

Cincinnati Bengals HC Makes Stance Clear on Inactive Trade Deadline

The Bengals did not make a move at the trade deadline, but it was not for a lack of trying. The team tried to acquire edge rusher Arnold Ebikeite from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 6th-round pick. However, they later learned that the NFL rules stated that if they acquired him, they would have to lose their third-round compensatory pick in the process.

So the team ended up reversing the trade. It was a bad look for the Bengals, and despite Taylor saying that he is confident in the team, it showed that the front office was looking to make upgrades.

So, while Taylor can say that the front office was as confident as he was, that might not actually be the case.

Bengals Stand Pat While Others Make Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not make a move at the trade deadline. While the Bengals beat them and claimed first place in the AFC North, if their goal is to win the conference, it is going to take more than just passing the Steelers. The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes added wide receiver Josh Downs.

The Buffalo Bills added safety Amani Hooker to give their quarterback Josh Allen a chance to win a Super Bowl. The Jacksonville Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and added multiple stars, including Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates. All three of those teams won in Week 10, so the Bengals did not make up ground on these teams.

The Bengals are going to be in the mix with all four of these teams.

However, with all four teams winning and potentially getting better, along with the Bengals failing in their attempt to add a player, the statement is not quite as strong as Taylor wants it to be. The Bengals are at the Washington Commanders in Week 11 with a chance to move to 8-2.