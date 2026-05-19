Browns Cut Ties With 3 Players Hours Before Workouts

The back end of an NFL roster is a tough place to make a living, because teams very often do make decisions quickly and can leave a player in the lurch as he tries to find a place to catch on. On Tuesday morning , just before the Cleveland Browns open the third phase of their offseason program–the organized team activities, or OTAs–the team announced it is cutting three players from the roster.

The players: defensive tackle Bernard Gooden, tight end Caden Prieskorn and receiver Isaiah Wooden.

On the plus side of the ledger, though, the Browns are bringing in three players who were impressive in previous workouts.

From the team’s website: “The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Aaron Anderson, LB Reid Carrico and DE Markees Watts. To make room on the roster, the club waived DT Bernard Gooden, TE Caden Prieskorn and WR Isaiah Wooden.”

Browns Sign Veteran Markees Watts

Both Anderson and Carrico are rookies who were signed on as tryout players during rookie minicamp early this month. The Browns were impressed enough to bring both into the fold, with Anderson being assigned No. 85 and Carrico–a former Ohio State Buckeye who transferred to West Virginia–getting No. 38.

Watts has NFL experience, though, and will enter OTAs competing at a spot where the Browns do want to add some depth.

Again, from the Browns’ site: “Watts (6-1, 240) is entering his fourth NFL season out of Charlotte. Originally signed by Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Watts has appeared in 27 career games. He appeared in 15 games with the Buccaneers in 2025. Watts will wear No. 61.”

Browns Impressed By Aaron Anderson

Anderson is a player who has certainly captured some attention here in early camp for the Browns. He is just 5-foot-8, and that is obviously a box ticked against him, especially with a Browns coaching staff that is looking to get both bigger and faster.

But Anderson has a reputation heading into OTAs, having been ranked No. 5 at his position as a high-schooler in the Cloass of 2022, behind the likes of the Bears’ Luther Burden and the Panthers‘ Tetairoa McMillan. But after beginning his career at Alabama, where he was slowed by injury and buried on the depth chart, Anderson transferred to LSU, showed promise in 2024, then fizzled in 2025 along with the entirety of the LSU offense.

UDFA Has a Roster Shot

Anderson does not win with size or speed, but he can win with smarts, route-running and strength. He also showed excellent hands for the Browns during their rookie camp, which went a long way toward him earning his spot with the team here in late May.

His scouting report from NFL.com had him as a UDFA this offseason.

From the site: “Anderson is a short but stocky slot receiver with good speed but below-average hands. Injuries and quarterback play slowed his production in 2025 … His routes are rhythmic and fairly disciplined, but he fails to create enough separation from his break points. He has the play strength to compete for the contested throws he’s likely to see against tight press man.

“Anderson has the talent and toughness NFL teams like to see, but his lack of size/explosiveness could make it challenging for him to earn a spot as a backup.”