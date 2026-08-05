Browns Part Ways With Rookie Receiver After Injury

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with rookie wide receiver Aaron Anderson after an injury cut short his push for a roster spot.

Cleveland waived Anderson with an injury designation on August 4. The Browns used the open roster spot to claim defensive tackle Coziah Izzard off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals.

Anderson injured his right shoulder during Tuesday’s training camp practice. The Browns had not announced the severity of the injury or a potential recovery timeline.

If Anderson clears waivers, he will revert to the Browns’ injured reserve list unless the two sides reach an injury settlement. That would leave open the possibility of Anderson returning to Cleveland once healthy.

Aaron Anderson Faced Uphill Battle With Browns

Anderson signed with the Browns in May after participating in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. The 5-foot-8, 198-pound receiver went undrafted following his final season at LSU. He appeared in 33 games over three seasons with the Tigers, totaling 106 receptions for 1,341 yards and five touchdowns.

Anderson’s speed and ability after the catch gave him a chance to compete for a return role and a spot at the bottom of Cleveland’s receiving corps. However, Anderson faced a crowded competition during training camp.

Jerry Jeudy headlines the Browns’ receiving corps as a veteran presence, while rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are expected to hold significant roles. Isaiah Bond, Tylan Wallace, Malachi Corley, Jamari Thrash, Cedric Tillman and Luke Floriea are also competing for opportunities.

Anderson was already facing long odds to survive the Browns’ final cuts. The shoulder injury made his path even more difficult and prompted Cleveland to use his roster spot to address another area of need.

Browns Add Coziah Izzard to Defensive Line

Izzard gives the Browns another developmental option on the interior of their defensive line, which needed some added depth.

The 24-year-old entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025. He later spent time on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with the team before being released in June. Arizona signed Izzard shortly before training camp but waived him this week. Cleveland quickly submitted a claim for the 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle.

Izzard appeared in 51 games at Penn State, making seven starts. He finished his college career with 78 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles.

The addition comes as the Browns continue to reinforce their defensive tackle depth for the preseason. Maliek Collins began camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, while Cleveland recently added former UFL defensive tackle Travis Bell. Mike Hall Jr. and Sam Kamara have also missed practice time recently.

Izzard will have limited time to make an impression before the preseason begins. The Browns open their exhibition schedule against the Chicago Bears on August 15.