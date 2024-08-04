Browns Predicted to Land 5-Time Pro Bowl Running Back to Protect Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns lost Nick Chubb last season after he suffered another knee injury, playing in just two games. When Chubb is healthy, there’s a strong argument that he’s the best running back in football, but another knee surgery does pose worries about how the All-Pro will respond.

If the Browns want to give him some insurance and ease him back into things, they could look to trade for another running back. And that’s exactly what Marissa Myers of USA Today predicted. Myers predicted that the New Orleans Saints would trade Alvin Kamara to the Browns.

“Kamara has been on the Saints since 2017, and over that span has put up 6,186 yards and 57 rushing touchdowns while adding on 4,493 yards and 24 receiving touchdowns,” Myers wrote on August 4. “His dynamic ability would be useful for plenty of offenses, as the NFL moves more towards offenses that utilize receiving backs more. The offense that could use Kamara’s skills the most is the Cleveland Browns.

“While I believe that the Browns are also on the verge of a rebuild, they need to go all in while they can. Currently, their offense is led by Nick Chubb on the ground, but he is coming off a knee injury. To make sure Chubb can stay healthy for the entire season and not be rushed back in, it would be ideal for the Browns to add a back like Kamara for the two to split the load between. Not to mention Kamara’s receiving ability would add another receiver to the offense and help with that facet as well.”

Chubb Has Looked Great in the Preseason

The Cleveland Browns have done what they’ve needed to do to keep Chubb healthy, easing him back into practice. It might be more important than anything to their success this year.

He’ll have to be activated from the PUP list soon to make him eligible for Week 1, and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that could happen soon. Cabot wrote that Chubb looks great when running and cutting, which could mean that he’ll be doing football activities soon.

“The way you see him run and cut, it looks like he can do football activities pretty soon,” Cabot said during an appearance on the “Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima” on August 1. “I think at some point during this camp, he will be activated and available for one of those first three games.”

Cabot added that it’s uncertain when Chubb will return, but he looks good physically and could be on his way back in the near future.

“I don’t have a great handle on when he will be back but he looks good physically. That bodes well for the near future.”

That could mean the Browns won’t look to trade for another running back, but anything is possible due to Chubb’s injury history.

How Kamara Would Help the Browns

Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, hasn’t performed to the same level he has over much of his career in recent seasons, but if he can get back to even half of what he was in 2020, the Cleveland Browns would be getting a player who posted 16 touchdowns on 932 yards.

As a second back, he could be an intriguing option, as he posted 694 yards and five touchdowns last year.

But, more important than anything, Kamara would give the Browns time to bring Chubb back, which could ultimately help him stay healthy and be as good as he was prior to his injury.