Amari Cooper Has Blunt Message for Browns After Loss to Giants

The Cleveland Browns have dropped their first two games on their home turf at Huntington Bank Field, making their path to the postseason even steeper.

Cleveland lost its Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants 21-15 on Sunday. The offense never found its rhythm, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was under constant pressure. Watson was sacked eight times while working behind a patchwork offense line.

Amari Cooper had his best game of the season, collecting a pair of touchdowns and 86 yards. However, the veteran wide receiver was focused on the big picture after the game.

“You want to win all your games at home and then half of them on the road. That’s the idea,” Cooper said. “Being 0-2 at home at this juncture, we’re behind the eight-ball. Got to win more games on the road.”

The Browns will hit the road for their next three games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. By the end of that road trip, the Browns should have a clear picture on where they stand and if they can establish an identity as a playoff contender.

“It is very disappointing. A loss is always disappointing in this league, especially when we had an opportunity like the one we had,” Cooper said. “Because opportunities are all you ask for in this league. We definitely had one there and missed out, so we just have to bounce back.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Trying to Give Amari Cooper Opportunities

Cooper entered Sunday’s matchup with just five catches for 27 yards. But it wasn’t from lack of trying. He was targeted a team-high 17 times but couldn’t get on the same page as Watson.

While the offense struggled as a whole, the connection between Watson and Cooper looked stronger. Watson said he made an effort to give Cooper a chance to make plays.

“Just keep working, just keep working. Keep giving him opportunities, keep giving him balls that he can catch down the field. Just give him a chance,” Watson said after the game. “And I think that’s the key as a quarterback, giving all our guys a chance to make plays. And he did that today and definitely want more out there, but we just got to keep going.”

Browns WR Cedric Tillman Addresses Key Drop

Despite their offensive struggles, the Browns had a chance to drive for the winning touchdown late. Second-year wide receiver Cedric Tillman had a chance to extend the drive on fourth down but dropped a pass from Watson that hit him right in the numbers.

“Just didn’t make the play. I let the team down,” Tillman said. “I make that play most of the time, but unfortunately didn’t make it today.”

Watson attempted to pick up his young wide receiver after the drop.

“Just keep his head up,” Watson said. “You know, sometimes it happens like that and the ball just didn’t bounce our way and we didn’t get to capitalize it.

“It’s a long season, it’s only game three. And we gotta, of course, fix things ASAP, very, very fast. But at the same time, we can’t get down on each other because we gotta make sure we keep this team locked in on the task at hand and we gotta keep pushing forward and keep working.”

The Browns head to Las Vegas next week to take on the 1-2 Raiders.