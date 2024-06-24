Extension for $100 Million Star Dubbed Browns’ Top Summer Priority

The Cleveland Browns have burned through cash like few other NFL teams in recent years, but salary cap tricks exist to push those bills several seasons down the road so as to remain competitive.

Although it may sound counterintuitive on its face, one such maneuver involves giving quality players like wide receiver Amari Cooper lucrative contract extensions. The basic idea is that Cleveland can structure the deal in a way that allows the organization to keep its best pass-catcher of the past two years while also bringing down his salary cap hit in the immediate — thereby allowing more space to add to an already-talented roster that hopes to compete for a Super Bowl in 2024 and 2025.

Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report noted that advantage on Sunday, June 23, when he named Cooper the Browns’ “most important contract extension” of the summer.