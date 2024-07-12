Browns WR Amari Cooper Projected to Get $52 Million Pay Day

Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns have not made much progress on an extension but the team needs to lock in their Pro Bowl pass-catcher soon.

Cooper skipped OTAs and mandatory minicamp in June to send a message that he wants an extension. He is heading into the final year of a five-year, $100 million deal he signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He was recently recorded on social media saying, “I want to get paid this year.”

Cooper has a lot of leverage in negotiations coming off one of the best years of his career. He caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. The holdup has been the years on an extension, not necessarily the money. Earl Mauldin said on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show that he could see Cooper — who recently turned 30 — landing an extension worth $52 million over two years.

“That is a good deal for Amari Cooper,” Mauldin said on July 12. “He’s been highly productive.”

Amari Cooper Elevates Browns Wide Receivers

Mauldin mentioned the extension that the Browns handed Jerry Jeudy after a trade this offseason, noting that the team should want to keep Cooper around as a mentor.

“When you make the trade for Jerry Jeudy and sign him to an extension, I’m under the assumption you do that because you know you have Amari Cooper is in that locker room,” Mauldin said. “Amari can do a lot to help Jeudy become a better pro, a better route runner, a better guy all around. If you’re going to do that, common sense says you keep a guy like Amari in the fold.”

The Browns very much need Cooper. Jeudy and Elijah Moore have not proven that can carry a passing attack, and young guns like Cedric Tillman and David Bell still need time to progress.

“I am concerned,” Mauldin said. “When you look at the Cleveland Browns wide receiver corps, you cannot afford to stand on your business with Amari Cooper. Especially with so much at stake during the 2024 season.”

Deshaun Watson Needs Amari Cooper

Mauldin’s co-host, Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber, also stressed Cooper’s importance to the Browns, particularly quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Amari Cooper, to me, is the most important player on this offense, not named Deshaun Watson. He’s a star and a Pro Bowl player. He’s by far their best player on offense,” The Bull said. “Nick Chubb was, but he’s coming off an injury. And you win by throwing the football. If Amari Cooper is not healthy and playing the full season, it will be hard for Deshaun Watson to put up big numbers.

“The Browns have taken care of everyone, including Jerry Jeudy. You can’t take care of Jerry Jeudy, who has proven nothing, and then leave a guy who has done it all hanging. Take care of Amari Cooper.”

Watson is returning from season-ending shoulder surgery. His first two years in Cleveland have largely been a disappointment. The Browns gave up a trio of first-round picks to land him via a 2022 trade and also handed him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

So far, Watson has played in 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.