Browns Trade Pitch Flips Amari Cooper for ‘Vertical’ Threat, Draft Capital

The Cleveland Browns may have more leverage in an Amari Cooper deal today than they’ll be able to muster at any point between now and the NFL’s November 5 trade deadline.

The Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, October 3, officially sent wide receiver Rashee Rice to the injured reserve list (IR) with a banged up knee. That means Rice will miss at least the next four games and that he joins Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as members of KC’s receiving ranks sidelined indefinitely with injury.

Granted, the Chiefs are one of just two 4-0 teams remaining in the league (Minnesota Vikings). However, their victories have all been by seven points or fewer and the anti-Kansas City skeptics have cried foul on the officiating in two of those four wins.

Tight end Travis Kelce is having the slowest start to any season he’s had since pretty much ever, and the Chiefs appear to need more pass-catchers if they hope to turn their two-peat into a three-peat this February.