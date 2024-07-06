Browns 3-Team Trade Pitch Flips Amari Cooper for All-Pro Left Tackle

The Cleveland Browns have constructed an impressive roster, but major questions remain at the all-important position of offensive tackle.

The massive investment Cleveland made in quarterback Deshaun Watson makes even less sense if the team isn’t able to provide him with adequate blindside protection, a reality which demands the Browns take a hard look at upgrading the offensive line before the 2024 season begins in September. But high-level left tackles aren’t just hanging around the free agent and trade markets ripe for the plucking by needy NFL offenses.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report authored a reasonable, though costly, three-team trade proposal on June 27 that would see the Browns acquire All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith and a third-round pick from the New York Jets in exchange for parting ways with Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Jets, in turn, would land star wideout Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Raiders would acquire Cooper’s services as well as a 2025-first rounder from the Jets.

Injuries, Unreliable Play Plagued Browns Offensive Tackles Last Season Knox’s proposal, while workable, is hard to fathom considering the gravity of all three players involved. However, his argument on Cleveland’s side of the equation includes the fact that Cooper is unhappy with his current contract as he enters the final season of a five-year, $100 million deal.