Amazon Facing Immediate Backlash Over Deshaun Watson Coverage

Amazon drew immediate criticism for its treatment of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during Thursday’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

Watson joined the broadcast for a sideline interview after being held out of the game. The Amazon crew also showed footage from his Houston Texans tenure, including Watson donating his first NFL game check to three cafeteria workers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“I’m a guy that believes that everybody deserves second opportunities,” Kirk Herbstreit said in the segment. “At one point, he was one of the top quarterbacks in the league with 72 career starts, and we’ll see what he can do in Todd Monken’s offense.”

Some viewers were not pleased with the narrative.

“They just showed Deshaun Watson footage from half a decade ago,” one post read. “This some crazy positive PR from Amazon.”

“No way the Amazon broadcast is trying to paint Deshaun Watson as a good guy right now,” another post added.

The sideline interview focused on Watson’s comeback from consecutive Achilles injuries, his relationship with Monken and winning Cleveland’s starting job. Some viewers felt the presentation was too favorable toward a player whose NFL career has been surrounded by controversy.

Watson was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage appointments. He has denied wrongdoing, but served an 11-game suspension and paid a $5 million fine in 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.

“Very strange in-game segment on Deshaun Watson from the Amazon crew,” Ben Axelrod wrote on X.

“Bruh Amazon Prime really trying the ‘he’s such a good guy’ PR for Deshaun Watson,” another viewer added.

Deshaun Watson Sends Message to Browns Fans

Watson’s relationship with Browns fans has been tense since Cleveland acquired him from the Texans in 2022. He was booed during the Browns’ preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills and called the reaction “disrespectful” after the game.

“I think the whole world knows it has nothing to do about the performance,” Watson said. “It’s a little bit [more] personal than that. So I think it’s a disrespectful thing. So yeah, I mean, I’m going to keep whatever I feel with me and my family internally on how I feel about that. And yeah, just move on.”

Watson later walked back those comments, saying his emotions got the best of him and that he understood the frustration surrounding his performance. Amazon gave Watson another opportunity to address the fan base Thursday, asking what he wanted Browns fans to know about him.

“How much work I put in,” Watson said. “I come in each and every day with the opportunity I have to lead this group. I want to win games for this city and this organization. We want to come in and improve on that.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Says He Is Healthy

Watson first ruptured his Achilles tendon during the 2024 season and suffered a setback during his rehabilitation that required a second surgery. After the long recovery that kept him on the sidelines for nearly two years, the 30-year-old believes he is ready to lead Cleveland to wins.

“The why is just the love of the game. I want to prove to myself I’m still capable of playing high-level football in this league. I want to be able to do that each and every week,” Watson told the Amazon broadcast. “I’m 100 percent healthy. Mentally, I’m really, really good. I’m ready to showcase that. A lot of plays and wins happening this year.”

Watson’s performance since arriving in Cleveland has done little to quiet the criticism. He has started only 19 games for the Browns, passing for 3,365 yards and 19 touchdowns. Cleveland has gone 9-10 in those starts.

Watson will get his best opportunity to change that narrative when the Browns open the regular season on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.