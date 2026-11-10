Browns Announce Roster Moves After Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns passed on a trade Tuesday but still made changes, bringing back two familiar faces while cutting ties with two others.

The Browns officially announced the signings of tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden and punter Wes Pahl to the practice squad after the NFL trade deadline. Cleveland also released tight end John FitzPatrick and defensive tackle Eric Johnson II from the practice squad.

All four transactions involved the practice squad, leaving the active roster unchanged by the announcement. FitzPatrick had joined Cleveland on September 29, while Johnson signed on October 21.

The moves followed a quiet finish to a deadline that offered Cleveland a chance to strengthen its playoff push. The Browns had hoped to add an edge rusher and possibly a blocking tight end, but no deal materialized.

Browns Make Zaire Mitchell-Paden Reunion Official

Mitchell-Paden’s return gives Cleveland another option at a position it had been looking to address. The 6-foot-5, 257-pound tight end originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2022. He spent his first two seasons on Cleveland’s practice squad before continuing his career elsewhere.

Mitchell-Paden appeared in eight games between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints in 2025. He spent most of this season on the Houston Texans’ practice squad and now returns to Cleveland ahead of Sunday’s matchup against his most recent team.

Mitchell-Paden also has a connection to Browns coach Todd Monken beyond his previous stint in Cleveland. He spent time in Baltimore while Monken was the Ravens’ offensive coordinator.

Harold Fannin Jr. remains the centerpiece of Cleveland’s tight end group, with Blake Whiteheart behind him and rookie Carsen Ryan moving between the active roster and practice squad. Rookie tight end Joe Royer also remains on the reserve/non-football illness list, where the Browns placed him before the season with a designation to return.

Browns Keep All 4 Quarterbacks

Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room also survived the trade deadline intact. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green all remain on the 53-man roster after the Browns finished Tuesday without making a trade.

Cleveland has carried four quarterbacks since activating Gabriel from injured reserve on October 26 following a back injury. While the Browns have expressed their preference is to keep all four, it does create a roster squeeze.

Despite speculation about a possible deal involving Sanders or Gabriel, both are staying in Cleveland. Green also remains on the active roster as the Browns continue developing their three young quarterbacks alongside Watson.

Sanders most recently stepped into the starting lineup against New Orleans, throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-22 overtime loss. Watson was inactive after clearing concussion protocol the day before the game.

The Browns have yet to officially announce their starting quarterback for the Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans.