Browns Make Announcement on Multi-Pick Draft Trade

The Cleveland Browns made a trade just hours before the NFL Draft, moving up by dealing some of their picks.

The Browns shuffled Day 3 picks in a trade with the Houston Texans, sending two sixth-rounders and a seventh in exchange for a fifth-round pick this year and another in 2027. The team announced the deal on social media.

“Moving on up on Saturday!” the post said.

The move does not affect the team’s top pick at No. 2 overall. The Browns are still slated to pick early, with two-way CB/WR Travis Hunter currently the favorite to go in that spot.

The Browns now hold eight picks in the draft, bolstering their ability to reshape the roster. After previously lacking a fifth-round selection, the team has added one and owns a pick in every round. Their selections are as follows: No. 2 overall in the first round, No. 33 in the second, Nos. 67 and 94 in the third, No. 104 in the fourth, No. 166 in the fifth, and two sixth-round picks at Nos. 192 and 200.

Browns May Still Move Out of No. 2 Spot

However, there are still rumors ahead of Cleveland being on the clock that general manager Andrew Berry could make a deal to move back out of the No. 2 spot.

“Hours away from the start of the first round, Browns GM Andrew Berry has been actively listening to offers for the No. 2 overall pick and many believe he’s willing to move a few spots back,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported. “Cleveland has holes to fill and have just four top-100 picks to address them.”

The Browns have yet to give any firm indications on what they plan to do with their top pick. Hunter remains in the crosshairs but pass-rusher Abdul Carter or a quarterback could also be in play.

“We have not made a hard decision in terms of how we’re going to utilize the No. 2 pick. There are a number of guys that we like,” Berry said. “I think the biggest thing for us is we want to have long term players across the roster. We’re not going to necessarily force something if we don’t think the value’s right or anything along those lines. But we want to be thoughtful and disciplined in our decision making.”

Browns Open to Travis Hunter Playing Offense and Defense

Hunter has made it clear he wants to make an impact on both sides of the ball, no matter where he lands. The Browns are open to that possibility, but plan to take a measured approach with the Heisman winner.

“What he would attempt to do has not been really done in our league, but we wouldn’t necessarily put a cap or a governor in terms of what he could do,” Berry said. “We would want to be smart in terms of how we started him out. I think I’ve mentioned before, we would see his first home as receiver and his second home on the defensive side of the ball.”

Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski, echoed that sentiment.

“He’s unique, as we all know and not many have done it how he’s done at the collegiate level. So you want to take his input in it. But I think we and every team that’s in the top of this draft has to come up with a plan of how you would see it,” Stefanski said. “But then you really have to be able to adjust to what the player is doing really well, or maybe, ‘Hey, we need to do a little bit less of this and more of that,’ or vice versa. I think it’s really so incumbent upon the player and what they’re able to handle early.”