Arch Manning Predicted to Replace Controversial $230 Million Star QB in NFL Draft

For now, Arch Manning is focused on helping the Texas Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff, but there is plenty of buzz about the star being a potential top prospect in the 2027 NFL draft. Manning entered the 2025 season widely viewed as the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Things did not go as planned as Manning and the Texas offense got off to a slow start. Manning’s initial draft projections appeared to be based more on the buzz surrounding the star than actual games.

The quarterback is now entering his second year as the Texas QB1 and showed at the end of last season why NFL teams should be bullish for more reasons than just his last name. Manning once again enters the college football season projected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2027 NFL draft.

Find out why the Cleveland Browns could make a lot of sense for Manning.

Arch Manning’s NFL Draft Projections: Mock Predicts the Browns Will Select Texas QB With No. 1 Pick

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The Browns are still looking for their franchise quarterback, but it is not for a lack of trying. Cleveland named Deshaun Watson as the team’s starter over Shedeur Sanders, but it feels anything but permanent.

After restructuring his deal, Watson is entering the final season of a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. It would not be a surprise if both parties decided to move on in the offseason.

Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling predicts that the Browns will select Manning with the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

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“The Browns named Deshaun Watson their starting quarterback, and the only reason to make that kind of decision is with this scenario in mind,” Easterling wrote in a September 10, NFL mock draft.

“With Watson at the helm this year, Cleveland should be in pole position for the No. 1 overall pick all season long, giving them the opportunity to land the top passer in the class,” Easterling continued.

“As long as Manning keeps up his current trajectory of development, he’ll land here and be charged with bringing the franchise back to relevance.”

NFL Draft 2027: Despite Struggles in 2025, Texas QB Arch Manning Still Has a Chance to be the 1st QB Selected

All this is dependent on Manning declaring for the 2027 NFL draft. The Manning family has hinted that the quarterback could return to Texas next season and enter the 2028 NFL draft instead.

During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt explained why Manning still remains a top NFL draft prospect despite some of his struggles in 2025.

“But his game translates to the NFL, more so than a guy that’s just going to be an RPO thrower,” Klatt told Heavy Sports in April ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

“His game- throwing the intermediate (passes), being athletic- is something I think NFL teams are going to really like.”