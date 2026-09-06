Former All-Pro Sounds Alarm on Browns Star Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy can make getting open look easy. Finishing the play has become the problem and former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel Sr. believes it is putting the Cleveland Browns receiver’s future at risk.

Jeudy is coming off a sharp decline in production and now shares the field with two highly drafted rookies who quickly earned prominent roles. Samuel said on his Say What Needs To Be Said podcast that Jeudy is running out of time to change the perception surrounding him.

“Jerry Jeudy’s time in Cleveland is slowly slipping away from him. If you didn’t know, if you’ve been hiding under a rock, everything we’ve seen from Jerry Jeudy, people can’t be happy,” Samuel said. “But at the end of the day, he still has a chance to change the narrative about him as a player. Still got a chance.”

Samuel believes Jeudy possesses the tools to be a dangerous receiver, but must become more reliable at the catch point to reach that potential, especially with the rookies hot on his heels for targets.

“Jerry Jeudy is one of those receivers. His route running is exceptional. He’s an awesome route runner. But anything after running routes gets a little questionable. That means he’s not finishing plays. If he could finish plays after his beautiful route running, man, Jerry Jeudy would be an awesome receiver.

“Now, Jerry Jeudy has a new role in Cleveland, and now he’s going to be the official Z receiver, and Denzel Boston will take over at X receiver duties. What does that mean? Only time will tell.”

Jerry Jeudy Looking to Rebound After Rough Season

Jeudy’s first season in Cleveland established what his ceiling can look like. After arriving in a trade with the Denver Broncos and signing a three-year, $52.5 million extension, he caught a franchise-record 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. He also earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

The follow-up was a significant step backward. Jeudy finished 2025 with 50 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns on 106 targets. His 47.2% catch rate ranked among the NFL’s worst.

Jeudy attacked the issue during the offseason and expects to bounce back.

“I’m very confident,” Jeudy said during organized team activities. “I’m going to always be confident by the amount of work I just put in throughout the offseason. I’m just waiting for it to transition to on the field.”

Jeudy has spoke highly of his rookie teammates and has embraced being the veteran in a young room.

“They’ve been balling since OTAs. They’re consistently asking questions, wanting to learn,” Jeudy said in August. “They’re consistently getting better each and every day, playing fast, being more comfortable in the offense. I think we got two great players that we drafted for sure.”

Browns Need Deshaun Watson to Deliver

Competition is healthy for a receiving room that offered too little consistency last season. The Browns kept six receivers on their initial 53-man roster: Jeudy, Concepcion, Boston, Isaiah Bond, Malachi Corley and Tylan Wallace.

The rookies give Cleveland more versatility, but the overhaul will matter only if the Browns receive steadier quarterback play.

Monken named Deshaun Watson the starter for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Shedeur Sanders as his backup. Watson has gone 9-10 in 19 starts for Cleveland and missed all of last season while recovering from two Achilles surgeries.

Watson must show early that he can operate the offense and consistently deliver the ball to a deeper collection of playmakers. If the Browns stumble through their opening road games against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, calls for Sanders will only grow louder.