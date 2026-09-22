Ex-Browns Starting QB Has Surprising Career News Emerge After Jets Release

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe had interesting career news emerge after his release from the New York Jets.

The Jets released Zappe from their practice squad on Tuesday after they signed Will Levis. Zappe played for the Browns in 2024, starting one game, and returned in 2025 to the practice squad.

Zappe has appeared in 15 NFL games and started 9.

CFL Team Adds Bailey Zappe to Negotiation List

After Zappe was released by the Jets on Tuesday, the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League added the former Browns quarterback to their negotiation list. The move was seen on the CFL’s transactions log.

CFL teams are allowed to claim the rights of 45 players on the negotiation list. Which, is on a first-come, first-served basis. However, none of the players on the list can be eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, or have CFL veteran status.

However, a player being added to a team’s negotiation list doesn’t mean they will sign with that team or the league. Oftentimes, players don’t even know they are on a team’s negotiation list, as they can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

Zappe was previously on the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders negotiation list. But he was removed from them, and now the 0-13 Redblacks added the former Browns playcaller to their negotiation list.

Whether or not Zappe has any interest in going up north and playing in the CFL is to be seen. He will likely exercise all NFL options before committing to the CFL, but the CFL season will end in a month, so this could be a move for next season.

Zappe started 1 game for the Browns, going 16-of-31 for 170 yards, a touchdown, and 2 interceptions in 2024. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Cleveland Browns HC Sends Message to Deshaun Watson

The Browns pulled off an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

Before the game, there was talk that Cleveland could make a quarterback change. Yet, Watson performed well, and now Browns head coach Todd Monken sent a clear message to the veteran quarterback.

“It has to be a weapon for him and us to use his legs,” Monken said. “He is athletic. He has a good feeling for that. He’s asked for it. He said, ‘don’t be afraid to use my legs.’ And so that’s been a big part the first couple of weeks. And he made a number of plays with his legs, a couple of big third downs, one on a design run, one a scramble, did a nice job on a naked where we didn’t get off on the snap count.”

The Browns will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 NFL action.