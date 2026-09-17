Baker Mayfield Makes Admission on Revenge Game vs. Browns

Baker Mayfield is gearing up to face his former team, but the “revenge” narrative might be overblown.

Mayfield says the good memories from his time with the Cleveland Browns outweigh the bad. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has plenty of history with the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2018 and traded him away four years later. But ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Mayfield focused on the playoff win and relationships that made his Cleveland years worthwhile.

“Yeah, I mean, with any experience, there’s ups and downs, good and bad. Ultimately, you remember the good more so than the bad,” Mayfield said. “Yeah, first time having a playoff win since ’94 there. And going on the road and doing it in Pittsburgh.

“So, a lot of good memories there. A lot of teammates that are friends for life. But like I said earlier, it’s a very different building now.”

Mayfield had already acknowledged circling the game during an August podcast appearance with former teammate Jarvis Landry. His comments on Wednesday took a more measured tone, emphasizing preparation and correcting his own mistakes after Tampa Bay’s opening-day loss.

The reunion still brings Cleveland’s quarterback decision back into focus. The Browns moved on from Mayfield to acquire Deshaun Watson in 2022. Mayfield eventually established himself in Tampa Bay, where he has won two division titles and recently signed an extension through 2029.

Meanwhile, the Browns have stumbled through Watson’s tenure in Cleveland and he’s struggling to hang on to the starting job heading into Week 2.

Denzel Ward Expects Motivated Baker Mayfield

Denzel Ward knows Mayfield well enough to expect some extra motivation Sunday. The two arrived in Cleveland together as top-four picks in the 2018 draft and spent four seasons as teammates. Ward described Mayfield as a close friend, but he doesn’t believe the changes in Cleveland have removed the personal element from the matchup.

“I’m sure it still motivates him,” Ward said Wednesday, via BrownsZone.

Ward pointed to Mayfield’s tendency to draw fuel from those situations. He also made clear he would welcome the chance to intercept his former teammate.

“He’s a gunslinger. He’s going to throw the ball, take shots and try to make plays,” Ward said.

The Browns need a much better showing after Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes in Jacksonville’s 34-10 win. The Jaguars scored on their first four possessions, leaving Cleveland chasing the game before halftime.

Browns Need More From Deshaun Watson in Week 2

Watson’s return to the field did little to ease the questions about Cleveland’s offense. He finished the opener with 205 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, but the Browns were already down 34-3 before getting on the scoreboard. His 46-yard touchdown pass to rookie Denzel Boston came with less than two minutes remaining.

Todd Monken is giving Watson another opportunity. The Browns coach said Monday that he expected Watson to start against Tampa Bay, citing encouraging moments on film while acknowledging that the offense’s communication and operation need work.

“We got to play better around him,” Monken said. “We got to call it better, and he’s got to play better.”

Shedeur Sanders remains the next option on Cleveland’s unofficial depth chart. Another ineffective outing would only add to the pressure on Watson and Monken. The Browns have their home opener in Week 3 and Watson will be showered with boos again if he doesn’t turn things around against the Bucs.