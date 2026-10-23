Browns Get Big News on Quinshon Judkins Ahead of Titans Matchup

The Cleveland Browns are getting Quinshon Judkins back as they try to put some life into a struggling ground game.

Judkins carries no game designation on Friday’s final injury report, clearing the way for his return against the Tennessee Titans. The second-year running back missed Cleveland’s 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury.

It’s a welcome development after a more encouraging week of preparation. Judkins participated in Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices on a limited basis. A week earlier, he missed both sessions before returning for limited work Friday and ultimately sitting out against Baltimore.

Cleveland has managed to reach 4-2 without consistent offensive production. The Browns enter Week 7 ranked 29th in total offense and 28th in scoring, with Deshaun Watson directing a game-winning drive in each of their four victories. A more productive running game could help ease that late-game burden and potentially bring a spark to the passing game.

Quinshon Judkins Still Searching for a Breakout

Judkins’ availability answers one question for the Browns. Getting more production from their lead back remains another.

Through five appearances, Judkins has rushed for 221 yards and one touchdown on 73 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per attempt. He also has 18 receptions for 102 yards.

His best rushing performance came in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, when he finished with 70 yards on 18 carries. His longest run this season is 14 yards, and he has yet to average 4.0 yards per carry in a game.

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Those numbers follow a rookie season in which Judkins rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns. Cleveland has continued to give him steady work, with at least 12 carries in each of his five games this season.

His return restores a familiar option for the offense. But finding room against Tennessee will require more than a healthier backfield.

“Yeah, I mean, I think they’re up there with the best D-lines that we’ve seen this season,” offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said of the Titans’ front.

Browns Still Await Dylan Sampson Decision

Sampson’s status remains unsettled. He is questionable with a knee injury and would need to be activated from injured reserve to play. He has been sidelined since the season opener against Jacksonville.

Cleveland leaned on Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime against Baltimore — players who joined the Browns during the season. McLaughlin led the team with 41 rushing yards on nine carries, while Estime added 19 yards on nine attempts and scored the game-tying touchdown.

Estime’s contribution came just days after joining the Browns from Minnesota’s practice squad. He signed October 13 and was in the end zone five days later, finishing a fourth-quarter possession with a 2-yard touchdown run.