Browns Face Blowback After Latest Deshaun Watson Announcement

The Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson another leadership assignment, and some fans immediately asked them to take it back.

The Browns announced their captains for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Watson joining offensive lineman Zion Johnson, cornerback Tyson Campbell, defensive tackle Mason Graham and long snapper Rex Sunahara. When Cleveland shared the group on Instagram, Watson’s inclusion drew pointed criticism.

“Take that C off of Watson’s jersey,” one fan wrote in the comments on the Browns’ post.

“4? Seriously? Captain scam artist maybe,” another commenter added.

Other responses included “An absolute joke” and calls for Shedeur Sanders to start. Those comments reflect a portion of the reaction, but they offered another reminder of the resistance Watson faces before taking his first regular-season snap of the year.

Head coach Todd Monken is implementing a weekly captain rotation. The coaching staff will select the game captains, and players will vote on permanent season captains at the end of the year.

Browns Insider Explains Respect for Deshaun Watson

Watson’s relationship with fans does not necessarily reflect his standing among the players sharing his locker room. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot addressed that disconnect amid the captain announcement.

“What people don’t really know about Deshaun inside the building is that his teammates really love him. They love him a lot. He was always a guy that took receivers on trips to go work out in the offseason. He’s a team guy through and through,” Cabot said. “He helped those young guys last year, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and his teammates really, really like him a lot. So I’m not surprised about that. And then also he is 7-0 against the Jaguars, so that’s something.”

Monken’s approach also leaves room to recognize more players throughout the season. It also avoids a potentially awkward situation if Watson is benched.

“I think we have a fairly young team, and I’m not ready to name guys that are permanent for us,” Monken said. “I do think it’s cool for players to go out for the coin toss. I think it’s really cool. I think we have, and I think most teams have more leaders than just four or five guys, I just believe that. I believe that with each game you reward guys for the week that they’ve had, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Deshaun Watson Faces Pressure to Produce Early

Watson’s next opportunity to change the conversation comes Sunday in Jacksonville. His Cleveland production has fallen well short of his previous Pro Bowl standard. Across 19 appearances for the Browns, Watson has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In his most recent regular-season action in 2024, he finished with five touchdown passes and a 79.0 passer rating over seven games.

Sanders remains directly behind Watson on the Browns’ depth chart, giving every stalled drive and missed opportunity added significance.

The opening schedule could intensify that pressure quickly. Cleveland visits Jacksonville and Tampa Bay before hosting the Carolina Panthers on September 27. The Week 3 matchup will be the Browns’ first regular-season appearance in front of their home crowd.

Returning at 0-2 with an offense struggling to score would create a difficult setting for Watson and invite louder calls for Sanders. A productive start would give Monken tangible evidence to defend his decision.