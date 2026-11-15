Browns Veteran Delivers Blunt Take on Todd Monken After Comeback Win

The Cleveland Browns keep surviving games that look lost, and Maliek Collins says the explanation starts with Todd Monken.

The veteran defensive tackle credited his head coach when asked what makes Cleveland so resilient. The Browns provided another example Sunday, erasing a 17-point deficit to beat the Houston Texans 27-24 and head into their bye week at 6-4.

“We’re a reflection of our head man. You know what I’m saying? He’s a gritty, gritty old (expletive), you know what I’m saying?” Collins said, per Chris Easterling. “And we do our best to show that.”

Collins’ endorsement came after a victory that stopped a two-game skid and kept Cleveland unbeaten at home. The Browns had slipped from 5-2 to 5-4 with consecutive road losses to Pittsburgh and New Orleans.

Their latest escape also put Cleveland in the NFL record book. According to ESPN Insights, the Browns became the first team whose first six wins of a season were all decided by four points or fewer.

Todd Monken Praises Browns for Refusing to ‘Blink’

Monken was equally appreciative of his players, even as another slow start left Cleveland needing a comeback.

“We’re going to figure something out about starting a hell of a lot faster. But our guys continue to fight, and they battle, and they don’t, they don’t blink,” Monken said.

The defense delivered after allowing Houston to score on its first three possessions. Cleveland forced four consecutive three-and-outs to open the second half, helping the offense turn a 17-0 deficit into a 20-17 lead.

“When we get down, they don’t blin when things don’t always go their way. And that says a lot about our roster and the character of our roster, really does,” Monken said. “And our coaches, our coaches deserve a lot of this credit, and the way they coach our guys and the way our guys accept coaching.”

Houston regained the advantage, but Harold Fannin Jr.’s 30-yard catch-and-run set up Quinshon Judkins’ winning touchdown with 53 seconds remaining. Donovan McMillon’s fourth-down breakup sealed the victory.

Todd Monken Makes Feelings Clear on Deshaun Watson

Watson has directed a fourth-quarter go-ahead scoring drive in each of Cleveland’s six victories. Monken would prefer fewer late rescues and included himself in the criticism of the offense’s early struggles.

“I wish collectively him and I together would play better early and coach better early and we didn’t have to get to this,” Monken said.

Still, Monken recognized the significance of beating Watson’s former team. Collins and several other Browns also previously played for Houston.

“I don’t care what he says. This meant a lot. It meant a lot to a lot of guys, you know, that were with the Texans, previously,” Monken said.

The Browns enter their bye 4-0 at home. They return from the break with three consecutive home games, starting November 29 against the Las Vegas Raiders.