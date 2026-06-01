Browns Insider Drops Bombshell on Potential Myles Garrett Trade

The Cleveland Browns could be trading Myles Garrett in the near future.

Garrett has yet to report to OTAs, but they are voluntary, which didn’t seem like a big deal. However, his name has come up in trade rumors, and now ESPN Cleveland insider Tony Rizzo claims he’s seen a text from someone in the know that the trade has been done for quite some time.

“I don’t think the Eagles are in play,” Rizzo said on ESPN Cleveland. “The Rams are the team that I heard is interested in. I had somebody tell me, they showed me a text that said the deal had been done for a while. It didn’t say with whom. It’s speculation running rampant.”

If the source is accurate, a trade involving Garrett being done for quite some time is a bombshell, and it could very well come out soon now that June 1 has hit.

What team is set to acquire Garrett or what the Browns will acquire is uncertain, but it does appear that the trade rumors aren’t quieting down.

Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million deal with the Browns last offseason. He recorded 23 sacks and 3 forced fumbles last season.

Insider Gives Browns Concerning News

After re-signing Garrett last offseason, it quieted the trade talks for a year.

However, Garrett’s name has come up in trade rumors again, and insider Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan said it’s a 40% chance Garrett will be on the Browns this season.

“I’ll put it at 40%,” Ruiter said on 92.3 The Fan about the percent chance he’s a member of the Browns this season. “I’m leaning more towards Myles being traded than him remaining. Last week I was 50-50, 60-40 he stays. There seems to be a lot of smoke out there right now. It feels like the pendulum is swinging towards Myles Garrett playing elsewhere in 2026. We shall see, but today, 4 o’clock is a big deadline.”

Garrett is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and it would be a blockbuster deal if Cleveland does deal him. And, it does appear that rumors of the trade are ramping up after he skipped OTAs.