Browns Could Pursue ‘Untradeable’ Star as June 1 Deadline Nears

The Cleveland Browns certainly did what they could to address a flagging wide receiver room in this year’s draft, using two of their first three picks–KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second–to bolster the position. It’s a bunch that clearly needs help after the receiver group tallied a total of just 117 catches last year, down from 221 the previous season. Sure, the Browns offense as a whole was putrid, but the receivers contributed to that fact as much as they were victims of it.

In addition to Concepcion and Boston, the Browns are hoping to get a bounce-back year from former Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy, who struggled in all areas last season, most notably with nine dropped passes. They’re hoping that a full training camp will benefit second-year man Isaiah Bond, who signed last year in August after he went undrafted because of legal trouble.

It’s June, so there’s always cause for hope. But even if things mostly go the Browns way in the receiver room, it’s still an underwhelming group. Perhaps Brandon Aiyuk could fix that.

Brandon Aiyuk ‘Simply Untradeable Right Now’

The Browns have long had eyes for Aiyuk, the 49ers star who suffered a knee injury and subsequently fell out with the team. Cleveland attempted to trade for Aiyuk before he signed an extension in San Francisco, but Aiyuk had no interest in going to Cleveland long-term, so that ploy fizzled.

But with just seven games played and 25 catches in the past two years, Aiyuk is in a much different position now–he can’t be quite so choosy. The 49ers have been trying to trade Aiyuk all winter and spring, and were unable to find a taker.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday: “I talked to two rival executives who believe that he’s simply untradeable right now; that it’s going to be hard to move on because of the knee issue, didn’t play at all last year. He’s kind of ghosted the 49ers at times; they haven’t really had a lot of communication with him. And then you’ve got the contract. So, if he is released at some point this summer, the 49ers have a clear runway that can save about $20 million on the cap.”

Browns QB Situation Is Not Appealing

That’s where the Browns could come in. The 49ers can make the move on Aiyuk starting on June 1–that’s Monday–and clear their books of him. The consensus seems to be that’s where things are heading. Aiyuk has value (he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards in 2023) but he also has the injuries and a $120 million contract.

Once the June 1 deadline hits, the 49ers can cut Aiyuk and he will be a free agent on June 2. Much has changed, but perhaps the Browns’ interest in him has not. The team needs a WR1 and there’s no telling whether Aiyuk can be that player again. But he’s only 28. There’s a chance.

The problem, most likely, is that Aiyuk could reject Cleveland again, because the Browns’ quarterback situation is in flux. He might simply have better opportunities–the Raiders with No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, the Commanders with his old college teammate Jayden Daniels, the L.A. Chargers with Justin Herbert.

Aiyuk can sign a minimum deal since he’s being paid by the 49ers. He’d be a good gamble for the Browns–but he’s a good gamble elsewhere, too.