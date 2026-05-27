Browns to Take ‘Hard Look’ at Adding Quarterback Facing Lifetime Ban

The hard luck and reports of the difficult addiction that has hit star collegiate quarterback Brendan Sorsby in recent weeks, after it was revealed he has been wrestling with a gambling problem and went to a residential rehab program in Arizona to deal with it, could be an opportunity for the Cleveland Browns. That may be a cold-eyed way to look at Sorsby’s situation, but after the NCAA on Tuesday upheld his suspension stemming from the gambling issue, the former Cincinnati star quarterback now will need to consider his options.

And, if his ban is upheld and he is unable to transfer and play for Texas Tech next season, as was his plan (with a reported $5 million-plus NIL deal at stake), Sorsby’s next option would be making himself available in a July supplemental NFL draft. Sorsby is suing to overturn his suspension, a plea that will be heard in a Texas court on Monday.

The Browns should, of course, be paying close attention to this. Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer says they certainly will.

Browns Would Bid for Brendan Sorsby

First, a quick look at how Sorsby could land with the Browns. If, indeed, Sorsby loses his call for an injunction against the NCAA suspension over his gambling admissions, then he would have until June 22 to declare himself eligible for a summer supplemental draft.

At that point, there will be a week in early July set aside for Sorsby to work out for teams. Shortly thereafter–about a week before training camps open–the league will hold the supplemental draft. The Browns (or any team) can bid a 2027 pick to get Sorsby–it can be any pick, from their first rounder through their seventh-rounder.

The bidding is done blind, and the team that puts in the highest pick will win Sorsby’s rights.

The Browns have 10 picks in 2027, via the team website:

Own picks in rounds 1-5, 7

4th round pick from New York Giants (2026 draft day trade)

4th round pick from Seattle (2026 draft day trade)

5th round pick from Houston (2025 draft day trade)

7th round pick from Houston (T Cam Robinson trade)

Browns ‘Will Be Taking a Hard Look at Him’

The Browns likely would not bid a first-rounder. But they might well win Sorsby on a second-round bid. He threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions last year, leading the Big 12 in yard per completion (13.5) and rating (155.1). A dual threat, he rushed 100 times for 580 yards and nine touchdowns.

As Breer said on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on Tuesday: “He’s got all the talent in the world. He still has a ways to go developmentally, but just from an arm talent standpoint, you hear Caleb Williams, Zach Wilson, Pat Mahomes type of talent where he can get so much juice on the ball and throw from different arm slots. Really, really, interesting prospect.

“I think the teams that kept their powder dry as far as picking a quarterback this year, I am talking about the Jets, the Browns, the Dolphins and the Cardinals, all those teams should be taking a hard look at him and I think all those teams will be taking a hard look at him.”

Play

Brendan Sorsby Will Need a ‘Redshirt Year’

But Breer did temper expectations for Sorsby–which is not necessarily bad for the Browns since they are already rolling in their own quarterback competition. With Sorsby aboard, the Browns could let things play out for the 2026 starting job, knowing they had their future guy on hand for 2027.

Breer added: “If you’re going to draft Brendan Sorsby, you should do it with the idea that this is going to be a redshirt year for him—with the benefit that if you do draft him and you do get him, … you would hope, at least, this is treated like a drug suspension and you can have the guy in the building and he can be doing some work with your people, and you get to know him and you get the head start on what will be his rookie year, 2027.